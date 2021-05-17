With Pakistan going big on trout farming, why sustainability should be the need of the hour for farmers practicing it-Living News , Firstpost



Trout farms are booming in the nation’s mountain provinces, however there’s a need for larger consciousness of their environmental penalties.

By Atika Rehman and PM Baigal

Qasim Shah, a farmer in Pakistan’s northern mountain province of Gilgit-Baltistan, has no regrets about giving up crop farming.

“Trout farming is extra profitable than conventional crops. Crops and fruit have turn into too climate-sensitive and include the danger of shedding funding,” mentioned Shah, who can be the vp of the Personal Fish Farms Affiliation in Ghizer district.

Trout farms are cropping up in Gilgit-Baltistan, the place quickly warming glaciers type chilly water reservoirs – a key breeding floor for trout. Practically 200 fish farms have been arrange throughout the province in lower than 10 years, with new farms showing each month. Fish farms are additionally burgeoning in the neighbouring province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the place the authorities hopes to create jobs. At every of these farms, as much as 20,000 trout are bred to be bought as meals.

The division is concentrating on 500 farms in the subsequent 5 years.

As local weather change threatens meals safety, conventional crop farmers in Gilgit-Baltistan are opting for trout, which they are saying is a extra sustainable supply of earnings. Throughout South Asia, farmers are adapting to dwindling outputs and unsure incomes – with some, like Shah, trying past crop cultivation.

“I earned 500,000 Pakistani rupees [USD 3,285] in revenue at the finish of the final season regardless of the coronavirus pandemic. This season, my goal is far greater,” he added. Shah began fish farming in 2018 with an funding of over Rs 1 million. He arrange a small resort close to the farm to serve fried trout to vacationers and locals. If the authorities offers transport and packaging amenities, he mentioned, he expects to export the fish to China.

“My village land is very fertile for crops and fruit however erratic rains and different climatic implications like frequent pest assaults have spoiled the produce over the years,” mentioned Shah.

The federal government helps trout breeding and personal fish farms. In April, the federal authorities earmarked Rs 112 million (USD 730,000) to advertise fish farms in mountain provinces. The Ministry of Nationwide Meals Safety & Analysis mentioned the intention was to develop shrimp and fish farms in Pakistan that can create jobs, improve meals insecurity and enhance export earnings.

The assist consists of coaching and consciousness classes on buying land for fish farming, facilitating farmers in getting financial institution loans for non-public hatcheries and offering fish feed.

Air pollution fears and denial

Untreated effluent from some hatcheries drains immediately into the Indus river and streams that are a supply of recent consuming water for communities.

Ali Asghar, an officer in the province’s fisheries division, confirmed that “water from some farms largely drains to the rivers”.

“If farmers are careless, it could pollute consuming water,” Asghar mentioned, although he was dismissive of excessive ranges of air pollution in the river. No research or environmental affect evaluation has been carried out since fish farms started to extend in the province. In 2014, a research carried out on water sources by the province’s Environmental Safety Company mentioned solely 22 p.c adjust to World Well being Organisation requirements.

One other official mentioned the division acquired complaints from areas the place locals have been immediately utilizing water from farms for consuming. Requesting anonymity, he mentioned recent water sources on this space are contaminated “not solely on account of these farms, however from waste coming from motels particularly constructed close to the farms”.

Karim Johar, a analysis officer in the fisheries division, mentioned: “Our focus is on creating consciousness on the way to breed trout and the way to shield the atmosphere.” He informed The Third Pole: “We even shut a number of farms – together with a authorities hatchery – from the place we acquired complaints of polluting water.” In the previous yr, the division registered 96 offences associated to fish farms, and levied whole fines of Rs 100,000 (USD 649).

Johar mentioned each district’s fisheries division displays actions and educates farmers about sustainable practices. The coaching consists of steering on farm administration, construction of fish ponds, water focus, feed provision, water and security hygiene, and environmental sensitivity.

“Fish feed or waste from these farms just isn’t vital sufficient to have an effect on the atmosphere at a big scale or dangerously contaminate the rivers,” Johar mentioned. He added: “The waves and circulate of these rivers is so highly effective that it naturally filters any small stage [of] contamination.”

However as fish farms develop in Pakistan, issues about air pollution and sustainable practices mount.

Barkat Ali, who lives in Birgal village, Ghizer district, mentioned waste from about 30 big and small fish farms established in a single village drains waste immediately into the Ghizer river – a tributary of the Indus.

“This drainage might contaminate consuming water if correct measures should not taken,” he mentioned.

Farmer Qasim Shah, nonetheless, rebuffed such allegations. “We’re accountable and really delicate to the atmosphere. We take each measure to keep away from air pollution,” he mentioned. He mentioned farmers don’t use chemical substances in fish feed and are “very strict about littering”.

Fish meals’s environmental affect

Lately, large-scale fish farming has come underneath hearth for threatening wild fish populations. Big industrial fish farms require tonnes of wild fish to be caught from the oceans and made into fish meals.

Farid Ahmad Jan, a fisheries and aquaculture specialist at Karakoram Worldwide College, informed The Third Pole that at the second farmers in Gilgit-Baltistan use discarded fish from wholesale markets. He mentioned: “It doesn’t make monetary sense to spend money on catching dwell fish for fish feed as it’ll drive up the worth of the trout.”

Hazards and monitoring fish farms in Pakistan

In line with a report by NGO the International Aquaculture Alliance, widespread environmental issues linked to fish farms embody nutrient and effluent build-up and illness spreading to native fisheries. “Nutrient build-up occurs when there’s a excessive density of fish in a single space. Fish produce waste, and their waste has the potential to construct up in the surrounding space. This could deplete the water of oxygen, creating algal blooms and lifeless zones,” the report mentioned.

It highlighted the results of antibiotic use on the ecosystem round enclosures, together with on wild fish. It additionally raised issues about the escape of non-native fish, which can compete with wild fish for meals, probably displacing native species.

Jan mentioned there’s a dire need to teach non-public farm house owners. He talked a couple of latest incident in Ghizer, the place “three tonnes of trout died at a non-public farm as a result of the backside of the enclosure was not cleaned correctly”.

“These farms are constructed very shut collectively and all the water channels are linked. If a illness erupts in a single, it shortly spreads to the close by farms,” mentioned Jan.

“Proper now, there’s a main focus on selling trout farms and farmers bounce at the alternative as it’s a profitable enterprise. However they need to hearken to specialists in the event that they wish to farm trout sustainably.”

Jan additionally mentioned that trout farms in Pakistan might assist shield trout populations if native demand can be met by farmed slightly than wild fish. “Trout populations in the province will be worn out in 10 years if one thing just isn’t finished to guard them now,” he mentioned. “At the second, the trout farms are catering to the elite as their catch is dear. Because of this, locals go on to rivers and streams to catch trout and deplete the inventory.”

Raza Haider, regional head for conservation at the WWF, mentioned trout farm house owners in Pakistan should take into account the environmental adversities of their actions. “We need each a sound atmosphere in addition to vitamin,” he mentioned.

The Third Pole is a multilingual platform devoted to selling data and dialogue about the Himalayan watershed and the rivers that originate there. This report was initially revealed on thethirdpole.web and has been reproduced right here with permission.