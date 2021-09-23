With playoff position on the line, old rivalries find new life

Few things are better than traditional rivals battling each other for a post-season position at the end of September. So while five of baseball’s six divisions seem to have essentially wrapped, and wild-card fields in both leagues are coming up for only a handful of teams, the next 10 days should be of great interest to rival the two, which Almost as old as they are. Baseball.

In the National League West, the San Francisco Giants are trying to hold off the Los Angeles Dodgers for the division title—and a chance to escape the volatility of a single-elimination wild-card game. In the American League, the Yankees and Boston Red Sox — who face each other in a three-game series starting Friday — fighting for one of the two open wild-card spots have a very real chance. that one of them misses the playoffs.

A look at the open run shows a little room for movement as things go downhill, with just enough tension to keep things fun.