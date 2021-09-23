With playoff position on the line, old rivalries find new life
Few things are better than traditional rivals battling each other for a post-season position at the end of September. So while five of baseball’s six divisions seem to have essentially wrapped, and wild-card fields in both leagues are coming up for only a handful of teams, the next 10 days should be of great interest to rival the two, which Almost as old as they are. Baseball.
In the National League West, the San Francisco Giants are trying to hold off the Los Angeles Dodgers for the division title—and a chance to escape the volatility of a single-elimination wild-card game. In the American League, the Yankees and Boston Red Sox — who face each other in a three-game series starting Friday — fighting for one of the two open wild-card spots have a very real chance. that one of them misses the playoffs.
A look at the open run shows a little room for movement as things go downhill, with just enough tension to keep things fun.
american league wild card
Both teams have had their ups and downs this season, but with nine games to spare, the Red Sox (88-65) lead the Yankees (86-67) by two games for the AL’s top wild-card spot . Just a half game behind the Yankees – so not currently queuing for the postseason spot entering Thursday’s games – with a top candidate for the Cy Young Award in the rising Toronto Blue Jays (85-67), Robbie Ray A team has and has a run differential (+171) greater than that of the teams ahead of them (+118).
This weekend’s series in Boston may provide some clarity. On Friday, it will be ace versus ace, as Gerrit Cole of the Yankees will face Nathan Iovaldi of the Red Sox. Saturday’s game will see a massive drop in star power, with Nestor Cortés opening for the Yankees against Nick Pivetta. Sunday night’s game will take place somewhere in the middle, with Jordan Montgomery going up against Eduardo Rodriguez.
A sweep by either team will significantly tilt the race, and the Red Sox and Yankees thrashing each other could be good news for the Blue Jays, who begin a four-match series in Minnesota on Thursday and Toronto next week. I will host the Yankees. .
Is it fair that one of these teams would be excluded from the season onwards when all three would easily lead the NL East and fight for the division title in the AL Central? No, but that is the reality of the format.
The Giants (99–53), who were written off by most pundits prior to the season, have raced through the regular season, becoming the first team to win 70, 80 and 90. They’ll also be in the first 100, and they’ve done it through a combination of a throwback season of veterans from the team’s glory days and a breakout season from unheard takeovers. He’s scored so many home runs that the team’s third-base coach Ron Votus is running for high-five guys in different ways.
This leaves the defending champion Dodgers (97–55) in line for the wild-card spot, despite having the second-best record in baseball. For an idea of how useless it is as a wild-card contender instead of a division leader, Los Angeles has a 14½-game lead over the No. 2 team in a wild-card race (St. Louis) and a No. 3 team. (Cincinnati) lead 19-game.
Thanks to the acquisition of Max Schaezer and Clayton Kershaw’s return from injury, it’s easy enough to assume the Dodgers will be a nearly unstoppable force once October rolls around, but it will all depend on the fate of a wild-card game. until they are able to overtake San Francisco for the division lead.
It’s relatively easy for both teams, as they each have a chance to beat lowly Arizona and mediocre San Diego. But San Francisco’s big help is that its third rival in the next 10 days is the Colorado Rockies (71-80); The Dodgers will conclude with three games against a strong Milwaukee team that may be tempted to end on a high note.
The good news for baseball is that a win in a wild-card round by the Giants or Dodgers will set up an exciting division series between 100-win rivals. the bad news is Both teams cannot survive beyond that round.
rest of the race
The Chicago White Sox (85-66) wrap up the AL Central in spring training, the Tampa Bay Rays (94-59) should close the AL East soon and the Houston Astros (91-61) have no real challenge in the AL Not there. West. The Milwaukee Brewers (91–61) took such a big lead in the NL Central that the St. Louis Cardinals (82–69) should have failed the bounce.
This leaves the only real hope of movement in the NL East, behind the NL West and the AL Wild Card, where the Philadelphia Phillies (78–74) are trying to challenge the Atlanta Braves (80–70) and the other NL. Wild card, with the Cincinnati Reds (78-74) falling slightly behind the Cardinals.
