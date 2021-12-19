With retro look and hi-tech features, this electric bike runs up to 105 km in a single charge, know full details of price and specification

If you plan to buy an electric bike, then before that know here the complete details of this electric bike which gives long range in single charge.

In view of the rapidly increasing demand for electric vehicles in the country, many automakers have started launching their electric vehicles in the market, including many startup companies.

If you are planning to buy an electric bike, then here we are going to tell about the Komaki XGT Classic electric bike which the company has prepared by combining modern features with retro look.

Talking about the battery and power of this electric bike, the company has given a 72 V, 30.5Ah capacity lithium-ion battery pack which is a detachable battery.

With the battery pack given in this bike, the company has given 1.5 kW capacity motor and BLDC hub motor with which the transmission of this bike has been given automatic.

Regarding the bike’s battery, the company claims that this battery takes 2 to three hours to be charged with a normal charger. Talking about the bike’s driving range and speed, the company claims that this bike will be fully charged once. The latter gives a driving range of up to 105 km.

Talking about its braking system, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in its front and rear wheels with which the synchronized E ABS system has been installed.

Talking about the design of this bike, the company has given the Komaki XGT Classic Electric Bike the same design as the old retro bike.

In which a combination of round headlight and round taillight has been given with LED turn indicator, long and comfortable seat has been added.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

Talking about the features of this bike, the company has given features like digital instrument cluster, digital display, colored instrument cluster, vivid smart dashboard, tubeless tires with modern alloy wheels.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

Apart from this, features like anti-theft alarm, emergency repair switch function, self-diagnosis function, multiple sensor system and wireless update have also been provided in the bike.

Talking about its price, the company has launched it in the market with an initial price of Rs 1,00,080 (ex-showroom Delhi).

But the FAME given by the central government.. After the subsidy and the subsidy given by the state government, the price of this bike comes down considerably.