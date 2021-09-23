With Row Under Threat, House Plans to Vote to Counter Abortion Curbs
WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Friday plan to move through sweeping legislation to uphold abortion rights, taking immediate action after a major setback from the Supreme Court, as they prepare for a ruling next year that will help the nation. can withdraw access to abortion throughout.
The House vote will be largely symbolic because the bill, the Women’s Health Protection Act, has little chance of going forward due to Republican opposition in the Senate. But House Democrats’ decision to consider it reflects their view that the issue could resonate strongly in next year’s midterm elections, especially if women voters see the Supreme Court action as a threat to rights, Which many believed had long been settled.
Democrats moved swiftly to act on the measure after the court this month refused to block a Texas law that prohibits most abortions after six weeks of gestation. It would guarantee abortion rights through federal law, pre-empting hundreds of state laws governing the procedure nationwide. Democrats argue that this would codify the Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade, 1973 that established the constitutional right to abortion.
The bill’s authors say they began drafting it a decade ago in response to emerging efforts at the state level to impose stricter requirements on seeking and providing abortions, as well as the increasingly conservative makeup of the court. Had given. They say the court’s current membership and its hostility to abortion rights validate the approach, and that time is of the essence as justices prepare to rule on a Mississippi law next year that severely restricts abortion. Is.
“It’s become very clear that we need to do something that backfires against all of these state restrictions,” said Representative Judy Chu, a Democrat from California and the measure’s lead author. “We could see that change was possible in the Supreme Court, and we knew we had to make sure Roe v. Wade was safe.”
But opponents of the law – including some Republicans who have supported abortion rights – argue that it will go far beyond the historic court precedent, implementing measures aimed at regulating abortion and making the procedure safer. of separating many states of their capacity. They say this can lead to many more miscarriages in the late stages of pregnancy.
“This law is really about a mandate by the federal government that will seek abortion on demand, without any consideration for anyone, including the discretion of the provider,” said Representative Kathy McMorris Rodgers, Washington’s Republican and a major foe of the bill. he said.
Democratic supporters of the measure say they are confident they have the backing to gain approval in the House, which had not previously voted on it. But the Democratic-led Senate probably can’t take the bill, which appears to lack the support of a majority in that house.
At least two Democrats who oppose abortion rights, Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, are against the law. New York Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, has been reluctant to introduce measures in an equally divided chamber, which does not have at least 50 votes. Even if the bill could win a slim majority, Republicans would be certain to filibuster it, preventing it from moving forward until it could attract 60 votes, a number far out of reach. It seems
Senator Susan Collins of Maine, a Republican who supports abortion rights and is seen as a potential vote for the new bill, said she would not support it in its current form.
“I support codifying Row,” said Ms. Collins. “Unfortunately, the bill that the House has prepared goes far beyond that.” She argued that it would “seriously undermine” the protections offered to health care providers who refused to perform abortions on religious or moral grounds.
The Biden administration supports the bill, pointing to the new Texas law.
White House officials said in a policy statement, “In the wake of the unprecedented attack from Texas, it has never been more important to codify this constitutional right and strengthen health care access for all women, regardless of where they live.” ” “Our daughters and granddaughters deserve the same rights that their mothers and grandmothers fought for and won – and which the American people support.”
The Democrats’ vigorous push for an abortion-rights measure reflects the changing political dynamics in the party. In the past, Democratic leaders have been reluctant to push for measures such as a women’s health bill for fear of placing centrists in a difficult position in swing districts and potentially alienating voters.
But as the ranks of centrist Democrats have shrunk, so has the number of lawmakers in the party who oppose abortion rights. Ms Chu said she found her colleagues from competing districts were eager to sign off on the measure.
“This is a pro-choice nation,” Representative Jan Schakowski, Illinois’ Democrat and main supporter of the law, told the House Rules Committee this week as she urged the panel to send the bill to the floor. “This is the view of the majority in the majority of voters.”
Several opinion polls conducted since the Supreme Court agreed to take the Mississippi case have shown strong support for keeping abortion legal – some as high as 60 percent in some polls – although this support is usually made later in pregnancy. There is a downside to abortion.
Opponents say those who may support abortion rights to some degree still want to closely regulate the procedure and establish safeguards and limits.
Katie Glenn, government affairs attorney for American United for Life, said, “Our biggest issue is certainly that it takes away the ability of state lawmakers and local lawmakers to address the problems they have identified and which Their constituents pick up.” “Thousands of state laws are in danger with this bill.”
Ms Chu said it was the need to abolish some of those laws, as her real intention was to make abortion more difficult and discourage women from seeking them. While the measure was unlikely to be approved by the Senate, she said it was necessary given the Democrats’ act on Texas law and the potential for a major Supreme Court decision following arguments scheduled for December on Mississippi’s abortion restrictions.
“It is important for us to make a strong statement about what is possible in Congress,” said Ms. Chu, “to protect women’s freedom to make choices.”
