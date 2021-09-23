With Row Under Threat, House Plans to Vote to Counter Abortion Curbs

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Friday plan to move through sweeping legislation to uphold abortion rights, taking immediate action after a major setback from the Supreme Court, as they prepare for a ruling next year that will help the nation. can withdraw access to abortion throughout.

The House vote will be largely symbolic because the bill, the Women’s Health Protection Act, has little chance of going forward due to Republican opposition in the Senate. But House Democrats’ decision to consider it reflects their view that the issue could resonate strongly in next year’s midterm elections, especially if women voters see the Supreme Court action as a threat to rights, Which many believed had long been settled.

Democrats moved swiftly to act on the measure after the court this month refused to block a Texas law that prohibits most abortions after six weeks of gestation. It would guarantee abortion rights through federal law, pre-empting hundreds of state laws governing the procedure nationwide. Democrats argue that this would codify the Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade, 1973 that established the constitutional right to abortion.

The bill’s authors say they began drafting it a decade ago in response to emerging efforts at the state level to impose stricter requirements on seeking and providing abortions, as well as the increasingly conservative makeup of the court. Had given. They say the court’s current membership and its hostility to abortion rights validate the approach, and that time is of the essence as justices prepare to rule on a Mississippi law next year that severely restricts abortion. Is.