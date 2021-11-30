With Scant Information on Omicron, Biden Turned to Travel Ban to Buy Time
WASHINGTON – In the morning after Thanksgiving, President Biden was briefed on the emergence of a fast-paced new covid type of choice, and had little choice.
In a secure conference call in the holiday compound overlooking Nantucket Harbor, the president listened because his health advisers told him that the highly mutated virus was more relevant than other types he had seen in recent months. It spread twice as fast as the dominant delta type and had the potential to cure and prevent vaccinations.
A travel ban in South Africa, where the type was found last week, will not stop the coronavirus from entering the United States, officials told Mr Biden, despite similar restrictions imposed by Britain and several other countries. But measures can reduce the spread.
According to White House officials and others familiar with the discussion, during the 30-minute briefing, Dr. Anthony S. Fawcett, the president’s top medical adviser on coronavirus, and other health officials acknowledged how little they knew about the threat. But he concluded that the potential minor benefit of the travel ban was likely to be derived from the affected countries, officials said. Better a poor horse than no horse at all.
Hours after Mr. Biden had lunch with his extended family in the Nantucket Tap Room, the White House issued a statement in his name announcing a travel ban from eight South African countries, sparking outrage among leaders in the region – and global health experts who praised the move. Presenting question marks, he said it was tantamount to punishing South Africa for being transparent about the virus.
Here is what it does: it gives us time. It gives us time to act more quickly, “Mr Biden told the White House on Monday morning, referring to the new type of Omicron as” cause for concern, not panic. “
The sudden arrival of Omicron marks a troubling, here-and-there-again-we-once moment for a tired and politically divided country after nearly two years of battling the epidemic. It also underscored the president’s difficult position in trying to respond aggressively to another threat to public health.
The clashes between the White House and public health officials on Thursday night and Friday morning were a reminder that the United States is still vulnerable to the spread of the virus, unchecked in large parts of the world that have not been vaccinated – the problem is out of control. Any world leader. And this once again underscores the political dangers for Mr. Biden and his party if a new wave of transition brings the country’s economic recovery back on track and returns to normalcy.
The president on Monday sought to reassure the public and rule out the possibility of a return to the kind of “shutdown and lockdown” that plagued economic and social life last year. Instead, he said, the administration will face a new kind of “more comprehensive vaccination, booster, testing and more.”
Mr Biden received a call for more vaccinations as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its direction on Monday, urging all adults to take a booster shot six months after their initial Pfizer or modern dose, or two months after their initial dose. Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The agency had earlier urged eligible people over the age of 50 and those living in long-term care facilities to take booster shots, but insisted that everyone should do so.
In addition, Pfizer and Bioentech will ask federal regulators this week to authorize their booster shots for 16- and 17-year-olds, according to people familiar with the companies’ plans.
Scientists were working to ensure that existing tests could accurately detect new types, officials said; The administration is working with manufacturers to modify their vaccine and booster shots, if necessary, Mr. Biden said.
White House officials said the president will outline a comprehensive strategy to fight the coronavirus this winter when he visits the National Institutes of Health on Thursday.
But significant risks remain with the country’s economy.
Jerome H. Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, plans to tell lawmakers on Tuesday that Omicron creates more financial uncertainty and the possibility of further inflation, according to a copy of his prepared remarks.
“More worries about the virus could reduce people’s willingness to work individually, which would slow down labor market progress and intensify supply-chain disruptions,” Mr Powell said.
In his remarks Monday, Mr. Biden vowed that he would “leave no stone unturned to keep the American people safe.”
The pledge came as some Republicans seized another form of existence to attack the president. The Republican National Committee said in a statement that “Biden failed to stop the virus as promised.” Ronnie Jackson, a representative of Texas, who met with President Donald J. Trump, who served as White House physician, suggested that the Omicron was created by liberals who are eager to impose further sanctions.
White House officials rejected the political criticism. Deputy Covid-19 Response Coordinator Natalie Quillian said the new types of potential threats are serious enough to send officials across several agencies, meetings of pharmaceutical companies and urgent messages to health officials in other countries.
“There was a feeling of anxiety, a feeling that was different from other forms,” Ms. Quillian said. “It simply came to our notice then. We landed in action on Thursday night and Friday.
The new way has extended the Thanksgiving holiday for administrative officials and top scientists, who were scattered across the country for the celebration.
Scientists in South Africa recognized the pattern on Thursday afternoon, as several American officials sat down to eat. Shortly before midnight, Dr. David A. Kessler, chief science officer for the government’s coronavirus response, contacted the South African partnership, which sent back the genomic sequencing report on the variant.
Dr. Foucault and Drs. Rochelle P. Valensky, CDC director, was in touch with his South African counterparts late on Thanksgiving Day. Jeff Giants, the president’s Covid-19 response coordinator, and others spent most of the night calling.
By Friday morning, it appeared that Mr. Giants was leaning towards travel restrictions, according to one person familiar with the discussion. At 10:30, Mr. Giants, Dr. Fawcett and other top scientists were informed by South Africans, including Tulio de Oliveira, a geneticist who helped identify the Omicron type.
After Mr Biden decided to impose a travel ban, State Department officials told diplomats in the affected countries, and administrative officials began calling airlines to inform them of the change. It took a staggering eight hours since the talks began late on Thursday to issue presidential directives.
“It simply came to our notice then. “And this is an action that is not permanent.”
For now, travel restrictions are the president’s primary response.
Infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota, Dr. Michael T. Osterholm, who advised Mr Biden during the presidential transition, said the travel ban could help officials gain “situational awareness”, but only offered temporary benefits. He said it would not be a surprise if sanctions were lifted soon.
“It’s like a crime scene,” said Dr. Osterholm said. “What do the police do when you go to a crime scene? They lock everything so they can understand what’s going on. But that doesn’t mean they’ll lock down the rest of the day or the rest of the week. ”
But several public health experts expressed outrage at the ban, saying it punished South Africa for what the United States expected from other nations: tracking the coronavirus, identifying worrying forms and releasing information.
Greg Gonsalves, an activist and associate professor of epidemiology at Yale University, said: “When countries want to share data, travel restrictions are a false incentive for them. “Do you want them to be in search of new types and you have closed your borders?”
Mr Oliveira warned on Twitter Since the plane is not flying to South Africa on Monday, some of the chemical elements known as reagents in its laboratory may be exhausted, which is necessary for testing the variant.
“If the travel ban doesn’t answer the world’s most important questions about #Omicron, it will be ‘bad’!” He wrote.
The new method reiterates that the Biden administration is not doing enough to vaccinate the rest of the world, yet the effort is complicated by the lack of vaccines in other nations.
According to the Our World in Data Project at Oxford University, South Africa has fully vaccinated only 24 per cent of its population. Its vaccination rate is better than most countries on the continent, but due to barriers to delivery and hesitation, vaccine manufacturers have been asked to stop sending doses because of the difficulty in taking shots at the weapon.
Vaccination rates are very low elsewhere in Africa; In some countries, even healthcare workers find it difficult to take their shots. The WHO reported last week that only 27 percent of health workers in Africa have been fully vaccinated.
The Biden administration has promised to donate more than a billion doses to other nations; So far, it has shipped 275 million doses to 110 countries.
“Now we need the rest of the world to take action,” he said.
But activists and some global health experts say the administration needs to act faster, arguing that inequality in vaccines is the cause of the rise.
African officials on Monday criticized global efforts to supply vaccines to their countries and said in a joint statement that their low vaccination rates were a result of a lack of consistent, reliable doses.
“Most donations to date have been ad hoc, with short notice and short shelf life,” he said in a statement. “This has made it extremely challenging for countries to plan vaccination campaigns and increase absorption capacity.”
“This trend needs to change,” he added.
