With Simone Biles Out, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum Fight On
The United States has reigned supreme in women’s gymnastics for more than a decade, with Russia’s last team loss in 2010 by just two-tenths of a point. Since then, and especially with the emergence of Simone Biles on the world stage in 2013, the American team seems unstoppable.
But on Tuesday night, Biles left the competition field after playing on the first apparatus of the night, the jump. She had jumped out of the safe she had planned to make – a Yurchenko with 2 ½ turns, sweetening it to 1 ½ turns. She tripped out of the landing.
Subsequently, she left the competition field with a team coach. The team continued to compete without her, still hoping to win the gold medal for the third consecutive Olympics.
Here’s who’s competing for the United States in the team final: Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum.
18, Minnesota
Sunisa Lee, known as Suni, has a good chance of being the Olympic champion on uneven bars, where she performs the toughest routine in the world. She is also the second-best all-around gymnast in the United States, behind Biles, and is a strong contender for a medal in the all-around final.
She finished first on bars and second in all-around at this year’s Olympic Trials, National Championships and National Championships in 2019 (which came just days after her father, John Lee, was partially paralyzed in an accident. ). In practice, she beat Biles on one of two days of competition, something no other gymnast has done since 2013.
Lee, who is the first Hmong American to represent the United States at the Olympics, said on social networks this month that his goals for the Olympics were to win gold with Team USA, all-around silver, gold or silver on bars and a medal of any color on the beam.
Jordan Chiles, who was third in the all-around at the Nationals and Olympic Trials, is an exceptionally well-rounded and consistent gymnast. She finished in the top four on all apparatus at the national championships this month, and she is the only gymnast on the team to not have made any major mistakes in any of the four major national competitions this year: she performed 24 exercises and passed them all. .
This consistency makes her a huge asset to the team, who can count on her for a solid score in any event, although the fact that she doesn’t have an extraordinary event can make it difficult. for her to win individual medals since only two gymnasts per country can qualify for each final.
Chiles had a rocky road to the Olympics, frequently missing major international competitions and almost dropping out in 2018 because, she said, “I didn’t think the sport wanted me anymore.”
Perhaps no gymnast benefited from the postponement of the Games as much as she did: she went from the 2019 World Championships squad to so well in 2021 that she was pretty much a lock for Tokyo even before. the start of the Olympic trials.
Grace McCallum had a fierce competition for the last place on the team, which she secured with a fourth place finish at the Olympic Trials. Like Chiles, she’s a complete competitor, able to get a good score wherever she’s needed.
Given the team’s makeup, she is expected to contribute the most on floor and vault, complementing Suni Lee’s strength on bars and beam.
McCallum was one of America’s gold medalist teams at the 2018 and 2019 World Championships, but suffered a serious setback early in the year when she broke her hand, requiring a plate and seven pins to stabilize her. Her performance visibly improved from competition to competition as she recovered, and is expected to be at full throttle in Tokyo.
