With Simone Biles Out, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum Fight On

The United States has reigned supreme in women’s gymnastics for more than a decade, with Russia’s last team loss in 2010 by just two-tenths of a point. Since then, and especially with the emergence of Simone Biles on the world stage in 2013, the American team seems unstoppable.

But on Tuesday night, Biles left the competition field after playing on the first apparatus of the night, the jump. She had jumped out of the safe she had planned to make – a Yurchenko with 2 ½ turns, sweetening it to 1 ½ turns. She tripped out of the landing.

Subsequently, she left the competition field with a team coach. The team continued to compete without her, still hoping to win the gold medal for the third consecutive Olympics.

Here’s who’s competing for the United States in the team final: Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum.

18, Minnesota