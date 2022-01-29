With sporty design, premium features and fast speed, these top 3 scooters come in low budget, read full details

Top 3 Sporty Scooters That Give Style Along With Powerful Mileage, Know What Are Their Prices And Specifications Full Details.

There are a large number of scooters with long mileage in the two wheeler sector, which are available in a low budget, but there are some scooters in this segment which are liked for their sporty design and fast speed.

If you are also planning to buy a sporty design scooter, then here you can know the complete details of the top 3 scooters in the country which give strong speed with sporty design.

In these top 3 scooters, we will tell you the complete details of the price, features, mileage and specification of these three scooters so that you can choose the right option according to your budget and need.

Suzuki Burgman Street: Suzuki Burgman Street is the cheapest scooter to come with sporty design, which the company has launched in two variants.

The scooter is powered by a 124 cc single cylinder engine that generates 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of peak torque. The front wheel of the scooter has a disc brake and the rear wheel has a drum brake with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 55.89 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of Suzuki Burgman Street is Rs 87,300 which goes up to Rs 90,800 on the top variant.

Aprilia SXR 160: Aprilia SXR 160 scooter is a premium scooter that the company has launched in the market with only one variant. This scooter is powered by a 160 cc single cylinder engine that can generate 10.9 PS of power and 11.6 Nm of peak torque.

In the braking system, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel with tubeless tire and alloy wheel.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters coming in the budget of only 40 thousand give a range of up to 75 km in a single charge)

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 47 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The Aprilia SXR 160 price starts at Rs 1.27 Lakh which increases once it gets on-road.

,read this also– With sporty design, this electric scooter gives a range of 100 km in a single charge, know what are the features and price)

Yamaha Aerox 155: Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter is a powerful engine and power maxi scooter, whose two variants have been launched by the company.

The scooter is powered by a 155 cc single cylinder engine that generates 15 PS of power and 13.9 Nm of peak torque. In the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Coming to the mileage of the Scooter, Yamaha claims that it gives a mileage of 48.62 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Yamaha Aerox 155 starts at Rs 1.30 lakh which goes up to Rs 1.30 lakh in the top model.