With Stanton Leading The Way, Yankees Pull Off With Red Sox
BOSTON — After spending most of September sweltering, Yankees weather has hit a make-or-break point. In the final week and half of the regular season, they have six games scheduled against two teams – the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays – fighting for the final two postseason spots in the American League.
And through their first two games in Boston, the Yankees have acquitted themselves well — and they have Giancarlo Stanton to thank for that.
In Friday’s 8-3 win over the Red Sox, Stanton led the Yankees with three hits and four runs. A day later, Stanton did it again, guiding the Yankees to a 5–3 victory, their fifth consecutive win, and in a tie with the Red Sox for the AL’s top wild-card spot.
With the Yankees (88-67) trailing by one run with two outs in the eighth inning, Stanton delivered what was arguably the biggest swing of his tenure at the pinstripes, taking first over Green Monster to the left from Red Sox reliever Darwinzon Hernandez. Pitch sent. On and off Fenway Park for the Grand Slam ahead.
“A great feeling,” said a wiser Stanton later. “There’s a lot of emotion going on. Just glad I was able to do that, just compress everything and get in time for the fastball and something great happened.”
Although his companions were more outspoken about the eruption, which was estimated at 452 feet, it took longer. As Stanton jogged around the bases, his teammates threw their arms in the air and jumped with glee. Many Yankee fans cheered at Fenway Park.
“It was unbelievable,” said starter Nestor Cortés, who allowed two runs on four and a third inning on Saturday, and produced a 2.85 earned run average for the Yankees this season. “The whole dugout was electric. We were very happy. As he scored second base, he looked at us and we flexed it. It was a great feeling.”
Since early August, Stanton has been the Yankees’ best hitter — Saturday’s blast was his 17th in that period. Stanton attributed his bounce to making the ball more upright, to make more contact, and to lift the ball higher in the air after the stretch of too many hard-hitting ground balls.
This season – and not just the last two months – has been a strong reminder of Stanton’s mighty bat. After playing a combined 41 games over the past two seasons due to injuries, Stanton has been the Yankees’ second most productive batsman behind star outfielder Aaron Judge.
Including Saturday, Stanton is hitting .275 with 33 home runs and .872 on-base plus slugging percentage this season with 91 RBI. He has played in 132 of the Yankees’ 155 matches.
“We put a premium on trying to keep him healthy and what’s the best way to do that,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. “But I think he has changed a few things along the way, both off-season and in season, to allow him to stay healthy. He has done a great job keeping himself physically safe and making sure done that he has been able to post as much as he can this year.”
Stanton came to the rescue on Saturday thanks to a pitching from the Yankees, which mostly stalled Boston’s powerful offense. Luis Severino, making his second appearance since 2019 due to Tommy John surgery and ensuing setbacks, scored four runs in two scoreless innings to win.
Severino, sitting in the dugout in the middle of his innings, said he talked to catcher Gary Sanchez about what he wanted to throw when he took the mound again when he was one run behind. But when the Yankees loaded up quality batsmen for Stanton — Brett Gardner and the judges left, and Anthony Rizzo hit a pitch — Severino said he changed plans because he told Sanchez that Stanton was going to send a ball. Were. Fence to lead.
“This isn’t the first time he has come and gone in a big position,” Severino said. “I could feel it.”
After Red Sox manager Alex Cora brought in Hernandez, a left-handed reliever, to face Rizzo, Stanton said he thought to himself, “Let’s get him out.” It was a matter of confidence for Stanton, and he has certainly backed it up over the past two months.
“I look forward to revisiting it a few times tonight,” Boone said of Stanton’s blast home run. “In this atmosphere, in this atmosphere, just to get the air out of the building, that’s what I’ve seen G hit.”
