With Stanton Leading The Way, Yankees Pull Off With Red Sox

BOSTON — After spending most of September sweltering, Yankees weather has hit a make-or-break point. In the final week and half of the regular season, they have six games scheduled against two teams – the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays – fighting for the final two postseason spots in the American League.

And through their first two games in Boston, the Yankees have acquitted themselves well — and they have Giancarlo Stanton to thank for that.

In Friday’s 8-3 win over the Red Sox, Stanton led the Yankees with three hits and four runs. A day later, Stanton did it again, guiding the Yankees to a 5–3 victory, their fifth consecutive win, and in a tie with the Red Sox for the AL’s top wild-card spot.