With the crowd at the US Open, young stars give them a show

“This year has been tough for everyone,” Stosur said. “It’s the last two days of a trip that’s going to be four months away from home for me. I haven’t done that in a long, long time. Going home with this trophy means the whole world to me. It’s everything Makes it worth it.”

Stosur, like many other prominent Australian players, did not travel to New York last year because of the pandemic. She had seen this year’s US Open billboard with the slogan “The Greatest Return”.

“Exactly on point for this event this year,” Stosur said.

David Mihm, a Djokovic fan from the small town of Aveleth, Minn., who had never participated in a professional tennis match, bought a ticket to the men’s singles final after Djokovic won the final stage of the Grand Slam at Wimbledon.

“Right after the Wimbledon final, I thought it would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and if he makes it, I’ll go for it,” Mihm said.

“I guess I was waiting for something really special,” he said.

He didn’t get Djokovic’s victory, but he did get something special. Full of surprises and life, this US Open is dotted with renovations and signs of tennis’ bright future.

Even Djokovic, who was one win short of the game’s final achievement, chose not to end on a down note. A year earlier, he had ruled himself out of the US Open, inadvertently hitting a linewoman in the throat with a ball after losing her serve in her fourth-round match against Pablo Carreo Busta. Djokovic missed the match, which was played at all except Arthur Ashe Stadium.

A longtime villain in New York, he returned this year, fighting his way through a series of intense conflicts on the same court, slowly hearing the support of more and more crowds as he made his way to the finals. Was. Microphone in hand, he made his admiration clear through despair on Sunday.