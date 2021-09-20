With ‘The Crown’, Netflix Finally Takes the Emmys Throne
In the end, streaming platforms emerged victorious at the Emmys, with Netflix and Apple TV+ taking home major awards in drama, comedy and limited series as Television Academy voters marked a profound shift in entertainment from the channel-flipping days of traditional TV to the 21st. accepted. Century mode of click-and-watch binge watching.
“The Crown,” the lush Netflix chronicle of the ups and downs of the British royal family, won Best Drama at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday, propelling the tech giant to its first win at one of television’s biggest awards.
The drama won on the strength of its fourth season, which took audiences back to the 1980s by portraying the relationship of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. ‘The Crown’ also dominated the acting categories. Olivia Colman won Best Actress in a Drama for her role as Queen Elizabeth II. She was the second actress to win in 2018 for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in ‘The Crown’ alongside Claire Foy.
On Sunday, Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), Gillian Anderson (Margaret Thatcher) and Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) also won Emmys for their performances on the period drama.
“I’m so proud, I’m so grateful, we’re going to the party,” producer Peter Morgan of “The Crown” said after winning, offering his commentary from a party the show’s cast attended in London. . For the best writing.
“The Queen’s Gambit,” Netflix’s seven-episode show about a chess prodigy, won best limited series, another first for the platform. The limited series category has become a must-see genre among audiences, with its big-budget productions often featuring A-list stars, and the Television Academy, which hosts the Emmys, seems to agree: of the limited series category. The final award was Raat, a position previously reserved for Best Drama.
For Netflix, wins in Best Drama and Best Limited Series were a long time coming. From 2013 to 2020, the streaming service earned 30 nominations in Best Drama, Comedy, and Limited Series, but never won in those categories, often losing to HBO, the perennial Emmys heavyweight.
Prior to the Best Drama win for “The Crown,” only one streaming service, Hulu, had won in that category, when “The Handmaid’s Tale” took home the award four years earlier. And before the triumph of “The Queen’s Gambit,” no streaming show had ever taken the best limited series stat.
By the end of the ceremony, Netflix had garnered more awards than HBO for the first time, with 44 Emmys compared to 19 for HBO and its streaming platform, HBO Max.
And Netflix was hardly the only streaming service to have a big night.
“Ted Lasso,” the feel-good show about an aphorism-spouting, fish-out-of-water soccer coach who has struck a chord with audiences, took home an Emmy for Best Comedy, one for Apple TV+. Big win, a streaming service that just isn’t two years old.
Jason Sudeikis, the former “Saturday Night Live” veteran who plays the show’s title character, won his first Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy, and his co-stars Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham won in the supporting categories.
“Jason, you’ve changed my life with this,” said an enthusiastic Wadingham, paying tribute to Sudeikis, who is also the show’s creator and executive producer, amid screams of joy.
“Hacks” also scored in the comedy categories, winning awards in writing and directing, and for Best Actress in a Comedy for her role of Jean Smart as a Joan Rivers-like comedian on the show. The series was made not for cable, but specifically for HBO’s streaming service, HBO Max.
The win was fitting for a ceremony that recognized the best of the show in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, impressing critics and audiences. During the stay-at-home months last year and earlier this year, people increasingly turned away from cable and embraced streaming video entertainment, accelerating a year-long trend.
Cable TV was not completely missing on Sunday.
“Mare of Easttown,” HBO’s gritty whodunit limited series, won Best Supporting Actor honors by Julian Nicholson and his classmate Evan Peters through the acting categories. Kate Winslet, for her role as a weary detective, won Best Actress in a Limited Series, with Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”), Michaela Coel (The Queen’s Gambit) in one of the night’s most competitive categories. “I May Destroy You”). .
Winslet said after accepting the Emmy, “‘Mare of Easttown’ was this cultural moment and it brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than a global pandemic.”
Another score for cable: “RuPaul Drag’s Race,” winner of Best Competition Series for the fourth year in a row. With this win, RuPaul Charles raised his career tally to 11 Emmys.
Michaela Coel won Best Writing in a Limited Series for HBO’s “I May Destroy You”. And John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight,” an HBO series, won a sixth straight Emmy for Best Variety Talk Series. In his speech, Oliver paid tribute to comedian Norm MacDonald, who died of cancer last week at the age of 61. NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” lead producer Lorne Michaels also honored MacDonald, who was one time anchor of the show’s Weekend Update segment. While accepting the Emmy for Best Variety Sketch Series.
“Weekend Update has been a part of ‘SNL’ for 46 seasons,” Michaels said. “And here I want to pay tribute to one of the best we’ve ever had – Norm MacDonald.”
Cedric the Entertainer, stand-up comedian and star of the CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood,” who hosted the show, gave the ceremony a jolt with a spectacular song-and-dance number in its opening moments.
In an episode of “Just a Friend”, hit by Biz Markie in 1989, the beloved rapper who died in the summer, Cedric led the crowd in a peen on television: “TV – you got what I want.” Rappers LL Cool J and Lil Dicky and, in a surprise cameo, Rita Wilson each took a poem and soon made the celebrity guests pop out of their seats and dance.
After the opening number, Cedric delivered a four-minute monologue, avoiding comments made recently by Emmy hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Michael Che and Colin Jost onstage.
With a variety of jokes on topics far beyond the realm of politics, Cedric slammed “Joopardy!” for Alex Trebek. In the context of the unsuccessful search for a replacement as the host of
“Shut the doors,” he told the crowd. “We’re not leaving until we find a new host to ‘danger’! Somewhere in here.”
He relied on various COVID-19 vaccines, calling the Pfizer shot “bougy” and compared it to Neiman Marcus. In that plan, Moderna belonged to Messi, and Johnson & Johnson was compared to TJ Max.
Cedric’s warm approach with opening numbers and cheerful remarks provided a fitting start to a ceremony that was an individual event for the first time in two years. Still, it didn’t live up to the size of the crowd and the Hollywood spectacle of earlier times. Instead of being held at the 7,100-seat Microsoft Theater, the Emmys were handed out in a tent in downtown Los Angeles, with a few hundred people gathered together.
As the nominees were seated at dinner tables, la the Golden Globes, the show’s producers hoped it would lower ratings from the show’s producers, which hit a new low last year.
The shortened function corresponds to the reduced conditions of the TV industry compared to last year. Due to production delays during the pandemic, the number of shows submitted for the Best Drama and Comedy races was reduced by 30 percent.
