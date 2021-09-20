With ‘The Crown’, Netflix Finally Takes the Emmys Throne

In the end, streaming platforms emerged victorious at the Emmys, with Netflix and Apple TV+ taking home major awards in drama, comedy and limited series as Television Academy voters marked a profound shift in entertainment from the channel-flipping days of traditional TV to the 21st. accepted. Century mode of click-and-watch binge watching.

“The Crown,” the lush Netflix chronicle of the ups and downs of the British royal family, won Best Drama at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday, propelling the tech giant to its first win at one of television’s biggest awards.

The drama won on the strength of its fourth season, which took audiences back to the 1980s by portraying the relationship of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. ‘The Crown’ also dominated the acting categories. Olivia Colman won Best Actress in a Drama for her role as Queen Elizabeth II. She was the second actress to win in 2018 for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in ‘The Crown’ alongside Claire Foy.