With the Golden Globes Tarnished, the Group Behind Them Adapts
After months of criticism that led to NBC’s cancellation of next year’s Golden Globe Awards television broadcast, the award-winning group, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, announced Thursday that it was setting up a series of reforms.
The group, a nonprofit, has adopted a new set of bylaws that aim to reorganize its leadership, increase and diversify its membership and stabilize them to secure the future of the lucrative rewards program.
The association, a relatively small group of about 85 journalists who vote for the Golden Globes, has long been scrutinized by questions about its ethics, finances and journalistic credentials. But this year, following a Los Angeles Times investigation, lawsuit, and growing outcry from the film and television industries, NBC canceled the telecast of the 2022 awards, making swift changes needed to the survival of the organization.
The group said Thursday that more than two-thirds of its members voted in favor of the new statutes, which it said would make the organization more accountable.
The rules call for expanding the group’s board of directors to include people outside the organization. The association will also welcome a new CEO, as well as finance and human resources managers and a diversity manager.
The reforms also removed many of the barriers to membership that the group had long held in place. For years, critics have said the association’s membership application process was opaque, biased, and generally intended to keep most people out. But the association said it would now allow any journalist wishing to join to apply, and that new members will be selected by an accreditation committee that will be made up mostly of non-members.
All existing members – some of whom have had their journalistic credentials questioned over the years – will need to reapply to stay, the organization said. All members will be required to sign a new code of conduct and will not be allowed to accept promotional material or gifts from people associated with films and television programs.
“Three months ago we made a pledge to commit to transformational change and with this vote we have delivered the last and most important promise by reimagining the HFPA and our role in the industry,” Ali said. Sar, the current chairman of the group’s board of directors, in a statement. declaration. “All of these promised reforms can serve as a benchmark for the industry and allow us to re-partner in a meaningful way with Hollywood moving forward.”
Over the past few months, the association has gained information on how it should change from various stakeholders, and the reforms announced on Thursday failed to include some of the boldest proposals put forward, such as the creation of ‘a for-profit spinoff of the Golden Globes.
It also has not set specific goals to increase its membership or diversify its ranks, although officials have said they aim to increase membership by at least 50 percent. (The group was criticized for one particular conclusion of the Los Angeles Times report: Although the group has more than 80 members, none of them are black.)
Some of the association’s most important business partners have responded positively to the announced changes.
In a statement, NBC said it was “encouraged by the passage of the amended statutes” and called it a “positive step forward” which “signals the HFPA’s willingness to do the work necessary for meaningful change. “.
The statement did not discuss the status of a 2023 Golden Globes TV show.
Dick Clark Productions, the producer of the Golden Globes for decades, also said he applauded the passage of the new statutes, calling the policy revisions “important” and expressing optimism about the next steps.
“We look forward to seeing continued urgency, dedication and positive change,” the production company said, “to create a more diverse, equitable, inclusive and transparent future.”
Brooks Barnes contributed reporting.
