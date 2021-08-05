With the Golden Globes Tarnished, the Group Behind Them Adapts

The rules call for expanding the group’s board of directors to include people outside the organization. The association will also welcome a new CEO, as well as finance and human resources managers and a diversity manager.

The reforms also removed many of the barriers to membership that the group had long held in place. For years, critics have said the association’s membership application process was opaque, biased, and generally intended to keep most people out. But the association said it would now allow any journalist wishing to join to apply, and that new members will be selected by an accreditation committee that will be made up mostly of non-members.

All existing members – some of whom have had their journalistic credentials questioned over the years – will need to reapply to stay, the organization said. All members will be required to sign a new code of conduct and will not be allowed to accept promotional material or gifts from people associated with films and television programs.

“Three months ago we made a pledge to commit to transformational change and with this vote we have delivered the last and most important promise by reimagining the HFPA and our role in the industry,” Ali said. Sar, the current chairman of the group’s board of directors, in a statement. declaration. “All of these promised reforms can serve as a benchmark for the industry and allow us to re-partner in a meaningful way with Hollywood moving forward.”

Over the past few months, the association has gained information on how it should change from various stakeholders, and the reforms announced on Thursday failed to include some of the boldest proposals put forward, such as the creation of ‘a for-profit spinoff of the Golden Globes.