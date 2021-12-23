With the inauguration and foundation stone of projects worth thousands of crores, BJP is preparing for the elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken over the election reins of Uttar Pradesh. Big public meetings of the Prime Minister have been held in Gorakhpur, Sultanpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Noida, Balrampur, Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Kushinagar, Prayagraj and Varanasi for the return of Yogi government to power. After this, preparations are being made for a public meeting with the inauguration and foundation stone laying of projects worth thousands of crores in Kanpur on December 28.

There are 27 assembly seats in 6 districts of Kanpur division. It has 10 assembly seats in Kanpur Nagar, 3 seats in Etawah, 4 seats in Kanpur Dehat, 3 seats in Auraiya, 4 seats in Farrukhabad and 3 seats in Kannauj. The BJP got 22 seats in the 2017 assembly elections. SP got 4 seats and Congress got one seat.

In the 2012 assembly elections, the BJP got only 5 seats. Etawah is the home district of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav. In the Modi wave of 2017, BJP MLAs were elected in Etawah and Bharthana. While Shivpal Singh Yadav was elected MLA from Jaswant Nagar assembly seat. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Bhanu Pratap are Union ministers from Kanpur division. Satish Mahana, Neelima Katiyar, Jai Kumar, Satish Pal and Ranvendra Singh are ministers in the Yogi government.

Poonam Shankhwar, daughter of former Bhognipur MLA late Ganga Sagar Shankhwar, had contested from Rasulabad reserved seat to carry forward her father’s political legacy, but was defeated by getting 41060 votes. This time she is stuck in Rasulabad with the development plans of Modi and Yogi for five years. Waiting to get tickets. He said that all the seats of Kanpur division will be deposited in the account of BJP. From the Prime Minister to the Chief Minister and ministers are busy in the election campaign in the BJP. Yogi government’s Law Minister Brajesh Pathak is taking Jan Vishwas Rath Yatra to every assembly constituency of Purvanchal and is busy narrating the historical works of Yogi Modi.

He said that after the Yogi government came to Ayodhya, the goons are in mafia jail. Under the SP government, on the roads of Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, Prayagraj and the state, criminals used to roam with weapons in vehicles, but after the Yogi government came, Rambhakts, Krishna devotees and Baba Vishwanath’s devotees roam the streets of Ayodhya, Mathura, Kashi. He further said that to see the festival of lights in Ayodhya, dance of bar girls in Etawah. The people will decide this.