With the increase of this thing, there will be a big increase in the salary of the employees! May increase up to Rs 31,740

There is also a demand from the employees that the fitment factor should be increased three times. That is, a minimum salary increase of 18,000 to 21,000 is being demanded.

7th Pay Commission Latest Update: A big increase is expected in the salary of central employees. According to some reports, during the new year, the government may increase Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA) of central employees. At the same time, it is also discussed that increasing the fitment factor of the employees is also being considered. If only the fitment factor is increased, then there will be a big increase in the salary of the employees.

When was the fitment factor increased?

The fitment factor of central employees was increased in 2016 after the implementation of 7th Pay Commission. After which the minimum salary of these employees was directly increased from Rs 6000 to Rs 18,000. Since then, the fitment factor of the employees has not been increased till now. However, there was an increase in Dearness Allowance and House Rent Allowance. At the same time, there is a demand from the employees that the fitment factor should be increased three times. That is, a minimum salary increase of 18,000 to 21,000 is being demanded.

When can the decision on fitment factor come?

There is a demand from the central and state employees to increase their fitment factor from 2.57 per cent to 3.68 per cent. For which it is expected that before the budget to be presented on February 1, 2022, a decision on the fitment factor of central employees can come.

Calculate how much will increase

If the minimum basic salary is Rs 18,000 then the salary excluding allowances will be 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260. Whereas on the basis of 3% minimum basic salary of Rs 26000, the total increase will be up to Rs 78000. That is, if there is an increase of three percent, then the total benefit of Rs 31,740 will be given to the employees. That is, the overall salary of the employees will increase by Rs 31,740. This calculation has been done on the minimum basic salary. Those with maximum salary can get more benefits.