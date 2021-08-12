With ‘The Kissing Booth 3,’ Joey King Closes a Chapter of Her Life

Looking back, it’s a bit of a miracle that “The Kissing Booth 3” was created in the first place.

Not because the 2018 “The Kissing Booth” was initially a standalone film – before the summer romantic comedy, about a high school student who falls in love with her best friend’s brother, became an unexpected hit on Netflix. And not because of the pandemic; this last chapter was filmed earlier, in 2019, at the same time as “The Kissing Booth 2”.

With days of work that included wrestling in massive inflatable sumo suits, filming a montage in a water park, and go-kart racing in Mario Kart-like costumes, it’s remarkable that Joey King and his colleagues, who had a blast in the process, were able to concentrate enough to get the job done.

“If you put us in a room and expect us to do a lot of things that are productive, it’s going to be tough,” King, the 22-year-old star of the franchise, said on a video call. . “We are like 12 year old boys.

The final film in the trilogy, which begins airing Wednesday, follows Elle, the character of King, through her last summer before college as she juggles her boyfriend, Noah (Jacob Elordi), and checks out the aforementioned antics with his friend Lee (Joel Courtney) in a last ditch effort to complete their childhood bucket list.