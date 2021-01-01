With the war on corona escalating, the number of corona vaccinations in UP has reached 6 crore

As the fight against the corona epidemic continues in Uttar Pradesh, the state government-run vaccination campaign is being stepped up. As a result, it crossed the 6 crore mark on Tuesday. A total of 6.01 people have been vaccinated in the state, according to figures released by the state government. Of these, 94.27 lakh people have been fully vaccinated with a second dose of corona vaccine. This makes UP the first state to get maximum vaccination.

5.7 crores got the first dose of corona, surpassing the figure of 6 crores

A total of 6,01,50,050 people have been vaccinated in the state so far, according to vaccination figures released by the Uttar Pradesh health department on Tuesday. Of these, 5.07 crore people have been given first dose of vaccine and 94.27 lakh people have been given second dose of corona vaccine. In addition, 2.40 lakh people have been given corona vaccine in the last 24 hours in the state.

The number of samples tested is close to 7 crore With the corona vaccination in Uttar Pradesh, there is a consistent emphasis on testing corona samples. According to the released data, corona samples of a total of 6.94 crore people have been tested in the state, which will soon bring the figure close to 7 crore. In addition, 1 lakh 83 thousand 270 corona samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.