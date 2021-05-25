With Tokyo Olympics Weeks Away, U.S. Warns Americans Not to Travel to Japan

WASHINGTON — The State Division on Monday warned Americans in opposition to touring to Japan because the nation experiences a rise in coronavirus instances lower than two months earlier than the beginning of the Tokyo Olympics.

The transfer has little sensible impact, as Japan’s borders have been closed to most nonresident foreigners for the reason that early months of the pandemic. However the warning is one other blow for the Olympics, that are going through stiff opposition among the many Japanese public over issues that they may change into a superspreader occasion as athletes and their entourages pour in from world wide.

The Japanese authorities have insisted that they will carry off the Olympics safely. They’ve made clear that they intend to proceed with the Video games no matter public discontent and a state of emergency at present in place in a lot of the nation.

Likewise, Japanese officers advised the native information media that they considered the American warning as separate from any concerns for the Video games. The State Division declaration is unlikely to have an effect on the US’ choice to ship its athletes to the Olympics. Presumably, most if not all have been vaccinated, though the Video games’ organizers are usually not requiring contributors to be inoculated.