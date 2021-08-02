With Trades, Atlanta Braves Strive to Catch Mets and Phillies

It was the ripple before the typhoon, the start of the craziest exchange meet in baseball history in late July. On July 15, the last day of the All-Star break, Alex Anthopoulos, general manager of the Atlanta Braves, offered the Chicago Cubs hope for outfielder Joc Pederson. By month’s end, 158 players – including some of baseball’s biggest names – had been traded and all 30 teams had taken at least one step.

Anthopoulos wasn’t trying to boost the industry, of course. He was trying to send a message to his team, whose dazzling outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. had just finished his season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Anthopoulos didn’t want the lull of the All-Star break to be a permanent state of mind.

“I felt it was important to show the players, ‘Oh, okay, we’re going to keep trying,'” Anthopoulos said over the phone over the weekend. “I haven’t told anyone about it; nobody told me about it. It was just something my instinct was very keen to do. It was very important to me that we came back from the break and have a deal in place. “

It was also a signal to the Mets that Atlanta, which has won the National Eastern League in each of the past three seasons, has no plans to concede. At the end of July, Atlanta also traded to wide receiver Stephen Vogt (of Arizona), outfielder Adam Duvall (of Miami), Eddie Rosario (of Cleveland) and Jorge Soler (of Kansas City) and reliever Richard Rodriguez (of Pittsburgh). ).