With whom will Asaduddin Owaisi go to UP? Said on BJP – two sides of the sea cannot be one – With whom will Asaduddin Owaisi go in UP? Said on BJP – two sides of the sea cannot be one

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on contesting elections with BJP in UP said that there is no question of going with BJP. Two sides of the ocean cannot be the same. The other parties have to think what they will do. Our organization is stronger in 50-55 districts than before in Uttar Pradesh. I am sure our candidate will become MLA.

Political turmoil has intensified regarding the 2022 assembly elections in UP. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM is also in the process of trying its luck in the UP elections. In such a situation, Asaduddin Owaisi is raising the old issues of UP. On Friday, Owaisi targeted the BJP, raising the issue of demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya. He said that as long as he is alive, he will tell the community that BJP has martyred the mosque.

Owaisi said that the level of education of minorities in Uttar Pradesh is very low. Minorities need to raise their political voice to move forward. He questioned that in five years, what has the Narendra Modi government at the Center done to advance the minorities?

Targeting former UP CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Owaisi said that Akhilesh has met BJP. He did not field his candidate in Etawah. On the other hand, Mulayam Singh Yadav stood in the Parliament and said that Modi should come again as the Prime Minister. He asked in which world Akhilesh Yadav is? Such a situation has arisen only because of them in UP.

Owaisi said that in UP, SP-BSP holds Brahmin conferences and if we talk about Majlums, then we say that you should not talk. If we don’t talk then how are you talking? He said that everyone did UP politics. But on talking about the condition of Muslims, ‘we’ become a vote-cut party.

On social media, users took a jibe at Owaisi and said that when BJP can be benefited without going together, then what is the need to go together. Another user said that if BJP includes dirt like you in the party, then its downfall will also be certain.






