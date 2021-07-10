With Wimbledon Win, Ashleigh Barty Continues Mentor’s Work

Barty, who couldn’t serve the match in the second set, understands the challenge of mental play all too well. After winning the women’s title at age 15, she failed to make it through the fourth round in her first four appearances at Wimbledon. His potential was clear on the grass. Its results were disappointing.

But with defending champion Simona Halep out of the tournament with a calf injury, Barty received the honor that would have been reserved for Halep, playing the first match in the women’s singles on center court.

Call it a foreshadowing, just like its connection to Goolagong Cawley.

“I think if I could be half the person that Evonne is, I would be a very, very happy person,” Barty said.

Forty-one years after Goolagong Cawley’s final victory there, Australia have yet another women’s singles champion at Wimbledon, and it was anything but a coincidence as Barty performed in an outfit inspired by the one the trailblazer wore. in his first championship race at the All England Club. .

It was the tournament Goolagong Cawley cared most about winning, the one the Australians spoke of with special respect due to their multi-level history with England. But it was the tournament Barty, icon of a more multicultural Australia, was also considering, when she closed her eyes and let her imagination run wild.

“For Australians there is such a rich history here,” Barty said. “For tennis players around the world, I feel like Wimbledon is essentially the birthplace of tennis. This is where it all started. This is where so many hopes and dreams were born. .

With the singles trophy in hand and struggling to keep his cool, Barty walked through the clubhouse after his victory. She first exchanged pleasantries with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.