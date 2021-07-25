Withdrawal of Rs.1 lakh possible immediately

In case of medical emergency, employees can immediately withdraw Rs 1 lakh from PF account as advance. There is no need to give an estimate about the cost of hospitalization or the procedure.

New Delhi. Subscribers or employees registered with the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPFO) can now withdraw Rs 1 lakh from the PF account as an immediate advance in the event of a medical emergency. EPFO has given this information to the employees through its latest circular. This money can be withdrawn for hospitalization expenses in case of emergency. The special thing is that the employees are not required to give any estimate about the cost of hospitalization or the process of withdrawing money.

difficult to estimate cost

According to EPFO, many times in life-threatening diseases, to save the life of the patient, he has to be admitted to the hospital in case of emergency. In such a situation it is not possible to estimate the cost of hospitalization. Hence, the need to provide estimated cost would not be required in this situation.

Will also apply to central employees

In the latest circular issued by the EPFO, it has been told that this is applicable to the employees covered under the Advance Central Services Medical Attendant (CSMA) Rules as well as the employees covered by the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

Where should the recruitment take place?

By the way, patients should be admitted for treatment in government hospitals. If the patient is admitted to a private hospital due to an emergency, they can appeal to the departmental authority to relax their case in the rules. To pay medical bills. In such a situation, advance can also be given to private hospitals. Thereafter, the employee or any family member will have to present a letter on behalf of the patient to claim the advance.

money will come in hospital account

The EPFO ​​officer can give Rs 1 lakh to the patient or family member or this amount can also be deposited directly into the accounts of the hospital to start the treatment process. This advance should be given immediately on the same working day. If this is not the case, the money will be given on the next working day after receipt of the application. If you come under the purview of EPFO ​​withdrawal rules, you can get an advance of more than Rs. The hospital bills have to be deposited by the employee or any family member within 45 days after discharge from the hospital.

