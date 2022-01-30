Within the budget of Rs 7000, this company has brought smart design like iPhone 13, know- FeaturesChinese company Gionee launches G13 Pro with Apple iPhone 13 lookalike design, Know- Price, Features and other details – Budget of Rs 7000 Inside, this company has brought smart with design like iPhone 13, know- features

Chinese smartphone company Gionee on Friday (January 29, 2022) launched its model, whose design is exactly like the American company Apple’s iPhone 13. The interesting thing is that this model can be called very affordable, because Gionee has kept its price within seven thousand rupees.

The name of this model is – Gionee G13 Pro. However, for the time being it has been introduced in China only. This smartphone has the same flat frame, camera module and notch for the selfie camera as the iPhone 13. The phone runs on Harmony operating system (HarmonyOS) and is powered by Unisoc T310 SoC.

The phone has 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The company has given Smart Mode in this model, while there is also an option of Elderly Mode. As the name suggests, Elderly Mode makes it easy for the elderly to use the smartphone.

This phone of the Chinese company has a 6.26-inch full HD display with 19: 9 aspect ratios. For optics, the smartphone has a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary macro sensor. It has a five-megapixel sensor for selfie.

Talking about connectivity options, it includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone’s Elderly Mode makes it easier for the elderly to use the smartphone by enlarging or increasing the icons along with the size of the fonts. It also sends health code, payment code and makes it more practical to use.

On the other hand, Smart Mode is best suited for young, office-going users who need a great user interface experience. The smartphone also supports Face Unlock for security. This smartphone of Gionee has a stereo speaker setup with surround sound. It has a battery of 3,500mAh, while the weight of the phone is 195 grams.

Now comes the matter of price… The price of 4GB + 32GB storage variant of this phone is CNY 529 i.e. around Rs 6,200. At the same time, the price of 4GB + 128GB storage variant is CNY 699, which is approximately Rs 8,200. Currently, it is available in three color options (First Snow Crystal, Sea Blue and Star Party Purple).

By the way, before this, Vivo company of China has also brought a smartphone like Apple’s iPhone X. In India, the company introduced its Vivo V9 in the year 2018. Let us tell you that Gionee is also a Chinese-origin smartphone maker. Apart from mobile phones, it also manufactures their accessories. These include true wireless, smartwatch, earphones, neckband, headphones, power bank etc. Since, in terms of looks, this phone can be the center of attraction for many people, but at the moment it is not clear whether it will come to India or not.