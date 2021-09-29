Withings’ latest hybrid smartwatch turns out to be a luxury dive watch

The ScanWatch is the latest hybrid smartwatch from Horizon Withings, which combines a digital display with a traditional mechanical format. You buy a Wings because you hate the look of typical health-focused wearables and the bombardment of information that affects other smartwatches.

Withings says it took design inspiration for the 43mm Scanwatch Horizon from “luxury dive watches” such as the Submariner or Seamaster – effects that can be seen in the reflection-free sapphire-glass casing with a titanium finish, a stainless-steel rotating bezel, and luminescent watch hands and indicators for visibility in low light. Its water resistance is rated at only 10 atm, however, making it not suitable for deep dives. But it should be fine for swimming, surfing, snorkeling and other water activities above 100 meters (330 feet). Dive watches from Rolex and Omega are typically waterproof at depths of up to 300 meters (980 ft).

As a fitness tracker, the ScanWatch Horizon can automatically detect and track more than 30 activities, including walking, running, swimming, and cycling. It’s also equipped with Bluetooth to use your phone’s GPS to track your routes, with a battery that can last up to 30 days before needing a recharge. Collected data is synced back to the Withings Health Mate (iOS and Android) app on your phone, where performance can be monitored or linked to Apple Health, Google Fit, Strava, and more.

The watch comes slathered in sensors to measure heart rate and blood oxygen to assess your estimated VO2 max fitness level. It can also prompt the wearer to record a 30-second “medical grade” ECG when it detects signs of an irregular heart rhythm. Scanwatch Horizon also tracks sleep. And like the original ScanWatch announced last year, Horizon can detect and warn wearers of potential disorders that could indicate sleep apnea, a condition where breathing stops during sleep.

Notably, ECG claims are preventing both ScanWatch and ScanWatch Horizon from going on sale in the US because of the need for FDA clearance. Withdrawals were initially expected in 2020, but these “unusual times” have led to delays, according to the company. Withings says it is in regular contact with the FDA and now expects approval “within weeks.” For example, it already has regulatory approval in Europe, Australia and the UK.

Remember, as we said in our science-based review of the Withings ScanWatch Hybrid, doctors don’t rely on smartwatches alone to diagnose sleep apnea.handjob And neither should you. And while blood oxygen is an important metric for monitoring patients with COVID-19, wrist-worn sensors like these lack the accuracy of pulse oximeters that take measurements on a finger.

Scanwatch Horizon is available today in the UK, France and Germany for €499.95/£499.95. Withings says it’s in the U.S. Should be available in the fourth quarter of 2021, it is expected to receive FDA approval by then.