Without any balance, these people can get the benefit of up to 10 thousand rupees, know how? Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana: Without any balance, these people can get the benefit of up to 10 thousand rupees, know-how? Without any balance, these people can get the benefit of up to 10 thousand rupees, know how?

Without any balance, these people can get the benefit of up to 10 thousand rupees, know how?

The special benefits associated with PMJDY include interest on deposits, accidental insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh, no minimum balance requirement and easy transfer of money across India.

If you are an account holder of Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), then you must be aware of a facility that gives you many financial benefits along with universal access to banking services.

In this zero balance account, you can get overdraft (OD) facility up to Rs.10,000. The overdraft limit was earlier Rs 5,000, which was later doubled to Rs 10,000. Overdraft up to Rs.2,000 is available without any conditions. To avail the overdraft facility, your Jan Dhan account should be at least six months old, else you can only get an overdraft up to Rs.2,000. The upper age limit for overdraft has also been increased from 60 to 65 years.

Overdraft facility up to Rs.5,000/- will be available to PMJDY account holders after six months of satisfactory operation of the account. Aadhaar number will also be required to avoid duplication. In case Aadhaar number is not available, banks will take extra precautions and also ask for a declaration form from the beneficiary. Overdraft facility up to Rs.5,000/- is available in one account for each family, preferably the woman of the family.

PMJDY accounts are eligible for Direct Benefit Transfer (Direct Benefit Transfer), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Micro Unit Development and Refinance Agency Bank (MUDRA) scheme .

The PMJDY was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address on August 15, 2014 and was simultaneously launched on August 28, 2014 to promote financial inclusion. This national mission was launched to ensure that people have affordable access to financial services, namely banking, remittance, credit, insurance, pension.

