Without Discuss Ravi Shastri Virat Kohli Selection committee did not do anything former selector Sarandeep Singh slammed Team India former head coach statement

Ravi Shastri had said a few days ago, ‘I have never interfered in the work of the selectors, except when asked for my feedback.’ To this the former selector pointed out that the selection committee did nothing without discussing it with captain Virat Kohli and then coach Ravi Shastri.

Sarandeep Singh, the former selector of the Indian cricket team, has rubbished Ravi Shastri’s remarks about 3 wicketkeeper-batsmen for the 2019 Cricket ODI World Cup. Sarandeep was part of the MSK Prasad-led selection committee. The same selection committee had selected the team for the 2019 ODI World.

Sarandeep’s remarks came after Ravi Shastri, the former head coach of the Indian cricket team, said in an interview that it was not his decision to keep Ambati Rayudu out of the team, nor were three wicketkeeper-batsmen kept in the team at his behest. In the World Cup 2019, three wicket-keeper batsmen (MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik) played together in the Indian team’s playing XI.

Shastri had told the Times of India, ‘I had no hand in this, but it was not right according to me to pick three wicketkeepers for the World Cup. One could have been cast in Ambati Rayudu or Shreyas Iyer. What was the point of MS Dhoni, Rishabh and Dinesh being together?’

Shastri had said, ‘But I have never interfered in the work of the selectors, except when asked for my feedback or as part of a general discussion.’ On this former selector and spinner Sarandeep Singh said that the selection committee did not do anything without discussing it with captain Virat Kohli and then coach Ravi Shastri.

Sarandeep Singh said in a conversation with news agency ANI, ‘All three wicketkeepers are very good as batsmen. A selector does not interfere with the selection. Rishabh Pant was picked after Shikhar Dhawan was injured during the World Cup. We already had an opener in KL Rahul.

“So, we were looking for someone who would come into the middle order and bat and play big shots. This is the reason why Rishabh Pant was in the team, but choosing the playing XI is the job of the team management.

Sarandeep said, ‘The selection committee does not interfere in choosing the playing XI. If you are looking at the selection of Rishabh Pant in the 2019 World Cup, he was not his first choice. Sarandeep said, ‘MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik were in the team and we were winning all the matches.’

“Even we topped the points table, but suddenly such things come to the fore, it is disturbing for us, because we did our job fairly,” he said. Team India was knocked out of the 2019 World Cup after losing the semi-final match against New Zealand.