Witness believes he saw Dwayne Haskins on I-595 moments before his death



Several questions remain about its tragic death Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Huskins . A witness who believes he saw NFL The player described the situation as “disturbing” just moments before he was hit and killed by a Mac truck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins, who will turn 25 on May 3, was trying to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 on foot when he was hit by a truck early Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dwayne Huskins’ parents speak after her tragic death, announcing planned memories

While it is not yet clear what Huskins was doing on the interstate, a man driving in the area said he saw vehicles turning into his lane to avoid a man he believed was Huskins.

“I was dropping my daughter off at an airline at Fort Lauderdale Airport in the morning,” said Chris Stanley. WTVJ On sunday. “And what I noticed was a Mac truck, or a big tractor-trailer, with another vehicle that started moving a little to the left. I was in the left lane and then there was the right lane. And then I noticed there was a person on the road Start making their way.

“He was about half way, a quarter of a lane, already on the highway, and I was already worried that someone was going to hit him at that very moment.”

Stanley told the station that he had called 911 just minutes before law enforcement reported the crash.

Stanley said he did not understand what the man was doing on the highway.

“That’s why it’s so annoying,” he said. “I don’t understand the situation.”

Law enforcement officials did not release details of Huskins’ death, citing an ongoing investigation.

Huskins’ wife, Calbra Huskins, issued a statement on Tuesday announcing “a celebration of Dwayne’s life.”

The statement said, “My husband was more than just a great football player. He had a rainbow smile that touched the diversity of many.” “He will rest forever and be in our hearts until the end of time. His eternal love will always be with us, the Ohio State, the Washington Commander and the Steelers Nation for eternity!”