Witnesses Try to Save 2 Killed in Crash on Harlem River Drive – Gadget Clock

double fatal crash

Two people were killed overnight in a crash after police say the driver lost control and crashed in East Harlem.

Officials say the crash happened just after midnight on Harlem River Drive near the 125th Street exit.

The driver of a black Honda Accord reportedly lost control in the southbound lanes before striking the center divider, according to police.

Witnesses, including one with medical training, rushed in to try and help the two men inside.

“I took my training as a nurse, I did my job,” Raquel Colom said. “I was there taking care of them until the ambulance and the fire department and the cops came in. We couldn’t touch them for the simple fact that the way that they are, if you were to touch them, they would have gotten more hurt than they were.”

Michael Hamilton, 37, and Norman Batiz, 47, were identified by the Department of Transportation. Both were pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

