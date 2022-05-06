WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones embraces role as a new face of the league



Jonkel Jones had a certain level of anonymity experience off the basketball court, only occasionally recognized as one of the best players in the WNBA outside the Mohegan Sun Arena.

That all changes.

Thanks to an MVP season and part of a popular insurance ad, the 6-foot-6 forward from the Bahamas is being introduced to a wider audience.

“I’m happy to be a face in the league,” Jones said. “It comes with the region. It comes with hard work and what I keep.”

Jones was not a big name in George Washington College, but he has been on his way to stardom since being selected in the first round of the 2016 draft. He went from being a role player, from the most advanced player in the WNBA in 2017 to the sixth player in the league in 2018, an anchor of a title-rival team.

Sun guard Jasmine Thomas said, “You can always see it in her from her rocky years.” “I still feel like she hasn’t been able to tap into all her greatness and potential yet. I’m so proud of her and happy to see how she handles everything with so much compassion.”

He entered New York as the reigning MVP in Saturday’s season opener, coming into a season where he averaged 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Versatile Jones has a 3-point range, can post inside and stop the opponent in defense.

“He’s really a workaholic when it comes to adding tools to his tool bag,” said Kurt Miller, Sun’s coach and general manager. “Every year since he was at WNBA, he’s come back and added something.”

Although he was widely respected by players and coaches, he was not a marquee. Jones and others noted on Twitter in December that a few months after the MVP was named, his jersey was no longer for sale on the WNBA’s online store.

When Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas in 2019, he put himself in the spotlight by helping raise money for relief efforts.

And now he’s in the spotlight for a State Farm Insurance ad, at which point he helps Atlanta Hawks All-Star Guard Tray Young get some pickles from a high shelf at a food warehouse store, only to have to help himself from the 7-4 Dallas Mavericks Center. Boban Marjanovich get one jar of mustard.

Jones received calls to do the ad during the Connecticut expansion last season. With permission from the team, he flew to Los Angeles at 3 a.m. after a home game, shot the commercial, and then took red-eyed flights across the country.

State Firm, a sponsor of both the NBA and WNBA, had a long relationship with NBA guard Chris Paul and last year joined him with New York Liberty Guard Sabrina Ionescu.

Patty Morris, the company’s brand and vice president of acquisitions, said the idea of ​​both ads was to appeal to both male and female basketball fans and to show respect for each other by players from both leagues.

“We are happy to bring WNBA players into it because it represents the vast landscape of basketball,” he said. “You see, they really support each other and encourage each other, so it makes it really easy to integrate into their compelling stories as a sponsor that I think fans really like.”

Jones admits he’s got some teasing on the ad, especially if he reaches for something on a shelf, but he’s happy with the recognition.

“I believe it’s just the beginning and JJ is very, very marketable,” Miller said.

But as his visibility increased, Jones said he also wanted people, especially girls, to realize how hard it was to get to where he was.

“I want to make sure they understand that this is part of it,” Jones said, “and don’t let the sun and the rainbow hit them all the time.”

Hard work is definitely paying off for Jones.