WNBA Playoff Preview: The Suns are ready to end the Reign of the Storm

If the Connecticut Suns hadn’t saved their fan applause night for the last game of the WNBA regular season, coach Kurt Miller would have preferred to give up.
1 seed, Connecticut (26-6) wanted to win – but didn’t need one. To be healthy, only the sun was needed. Connecticut won – a 20-point blow to Atlanta for their 14th consecutive win – but lost the game to crazy Bonner due to a back tightness in the first quarter.
The look of her hobby towards the locker room was anxiety-inducing for a fan base with high expectations. With everyone on the court, the Suns believe this is their year to bring the franchise’s first championship to Connecticut.
But Eja Wilson, last season’s Most Valuable Player and second-seeded Las Vegas Aces (24-8), believes it is. their years to win. Eventually, Wilson led the Aces to the Finals in 2020, despite not having many key players in Las Vegas due to injuries and medical exemptions. The aces were swept by the Seattle Storm in the league’s Florida bubble. But now All-Star center Liz Cambage is back, and the formidable and explosive opening backcourts of Las Vegas’ Chelsea Gray and Ricuna Williams are dominated by and the team has significant contributions from second-unit firecrackers Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.
The final pitting the league’s best offense (Las Vegas) against the league’s best defense (Connecticut) will be a fun fight for the WNBA’s 25th title crown. But when playoff action begins Thursday, with two single-elimination games, six other teams will be out to disrupt the end of any potential storybooks.
Here’s what to expect.
Round 1: Single Elimination
No. 5 Phoenix Mercury (19-13) vs No. 8 Liberty (12-20)
The Liberty ended the regular season the way it started: with a glimmer of hope that the franchise can regain its past glory. A warm start earned Sabrina Ionescu honors for Player of the Week and Walt Hopkins earned the season’s first award for Coach of the Month, but the success didn’t last.
The Liberty lost eight games in a row, before defeating the Washington Mystics in their final regular season game. And while the win kept their playoff hopes alive, a postseason ticket to Liberty was defeated by two other teams on the final day of the season. Now, Liberty must overcome a bleak 5-11 road record to win against a Phoenix team that thrives on being cornered and peaking at just the right time.
The Mercury compiled a 10-game winning streak after the Olympic break, but skipped their last three games due to an ankle injury from Diana Taurasi. Yet despite losing at the end of their season, Phoenix turned in one of their best performances of the season on the steam of role players such as Sophie Cunningham and Shay Pedy.
But Phoenix would be apologetic for ignoring Liberty.
The Liberty could force Mercury into a terrifying fight if: Natasha Howard, Liberty’s rebounding leader, can get the team a second-chance scoring opportunity and engage Liberty’s best 3-point shooter Sami Whitcomb; the team’s leading scorer Betanijah Leney; Michaela Onionware, the leading candidate for the Rookie of the Year Award; And Jazmine Jones, who can own the paint. Liberty’s victory is impossible but not impossible.
No. 6 Chicago Sky (16-16) vs No. 7 Dallas Wings (14-18)
Led by a fiery duo known as Marik – Marina Mabre and Eric Ogunbowale – the Wings indicated a tough and smart fight compared to their reversed record. Coach Vicki Johnson has persuaded players to buy into their rotation experiments in their first season. The result is a young and tough squad that is not afraid of any enemy and has won over Chicago, Phoenix and Seattle.
Candace Parker has made an undeniable impact in her first year in Chicago, helping the team to a seven-game winning streak in June. But since then the team is limited to the end. For the latter part of the season, the Sky would be evenly matched with the Wings, although they play two different styles of basketball – with Dallas on the outside, and Chicago at their best on the inside. Ranks second in the WNBA in second chance points per game (12.3) and leads the league in offensive rebounds per game (10). To win, Sky will have to play a better defense.
Round 2: Single Elimination
No. 3 Minnesota Lynx (22-10) vs. lowest seeded winner in first round
Minnesota achieved a level of success that seemed impossible after a series of injuries and absences, with coach Cheryl Reeve relying on several players on seven-day contracts. Minnesota began the season on a four-game losing streak that ended with the arrival of Lecia Clarendon from Liberty in late May.
Ariel Powers averaged 18 points per game in September, including an explosion of 27 points at the close of the season against Washington. So, if Clarendon stays healthy, Sylvia Fowles continues her double-double ways and Powers stays hot, the Lynx should be able to handle whatever team moves to play them.
However, a true title run depends on Nafisa Collier finding the consistency that has eluded her so far.
No. 4 Seattle Storm (21-11) vs. highest seeded winner in the first round
Even amid personnel changes – Elisha Clarke, Natasha Howard and Sami Whitcomb depart free agency before the season and Noel Quinn assumes head coaching duties with the season already underway – Brenna Stewart , Sue Bird and Jewel Lloyd told the rest of the league how serious they are about winning a third title in four seasons.
But the Hurricanes were not the same after the Olympic break, losing six of their 11 games, including a 32-point blow to Chicago at home.
Seattle was without Stewart (legs) for their last two matchups. And Lloyd put in 37 points in the season-ender. Storm’s title chances improve with Stewart in the mix. But if she can’t play, or play with a hobby, Quinn has a deep well of talent to draw from—starting with Lloyd.
Semifinals: Best of Five
No. 2 Las Vegas Aces (24-8) vs. highest seeded winner in the second round
Wilson and Cambage may be recognized as the team’s biggest stars, but they are not alone. Coach Bill Liembeer has deepened his roster with the Superstars calling themselves the second unit. When Dierika Hamby, a two-time winner of the Sixth Woman of the Year award, walks off the bench with a pair of gritty, former No. 1 draft guard picks on Plum & Young, the game is on, the pace is on. And the pace changes. Understanding Wilson and Cambage’s tendency to attract too many defenders, Limbeer expects his second unit to feast on scoring opportunities.
And they have – plum, in particular. His frantic energy on defense has reduced offenses and his willingness to compile 30-point shooting performances when needed has kept the aces at games. If Las Vegas does return in the finals, it will be due to its second unit and steady, sometimes unsung, contributions from Williams and Grey.
No. 1 Connecticut Sun (26-6) vs. lowest seeded winner in second round
If the plume is the aces’ secret weapon, it’s the Sun’s Briana Jones: a 6-foot-3 forward who displayed a slew of talents in the increased minutes in 2020 that prompted Miller to keep her in the starting lineup. Remarkably light on his feet, Jones has sharp court awareness and quick hands that allow him to be in the right place at the right time to collect rebounds and score on putbacks.
And while Jones dazzles with the best spin moves in the game, JonQuell Jones keeps his head down, calmly thwarting defenses and offenses. His performance has been fueled by the whole team approach and hot hand riding. Any player, whether Bonner, Brian Jan or Natisha Hideman, can land for the big bucket at any time. But Connecticut’s quest for the franchise-first title runs through the Joneses.
