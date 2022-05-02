WNBA star Brittney Griner featured in Phoenix Mercury hype video while detained in Russia



WNBA star Britney Greener appeared in the Phoenix Mercury hype video on Monday, a few days before the start of the 2022 season.

The video features voice-overs by Mercury players Skyler Diggins-Smith and Diana Torasi as the team prepares for a run in another final. Greener gets a prominent display at the 54-second mark.

“And those times are dark,” Diggins-Smith said as the video panned for Greener, and he and Tourasi explained why it was important for them to play for Phoenix.

There is no specific talk about Greener, but the season is set to tip-off on Friday due to his detained organization in Russia and the heavy weight on the league. The Las Vegas Aces will play at home on Wednesday.

Sophie Cunningham was among those who spoke of being absent from the star center team last month.

“We just have to pray for him,” Cunningham said Monday. “We hope she’s fine. We only know that much, you know as well as we do. No one wants to be her condition. We miss her like crazy.”

Cunningham stressed that he was concerned for Greener as a man, not how his absence would affect the team moving forward.

“It’s BG, there’s nobody in the world like him. We miss him, of course, but it’s not about basketball anymore. We just want him to be good as a man. He has a big stage, a lot of people know him, so we want him on the court.” “Everyone who loves her wants her to be safe at home,” he added.

Greener was arrested in February after Russian authorities said a search of his luggage turned up an oily vapor cartridge containing marijuana.

If convicted, Greener could face up to a decade in prison.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Russia has exchanged jailed U.S. Marine Trevor Reid for Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is serving a 20-year federal sentence for plotting to smuggle cocaine into the United States.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.