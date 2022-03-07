WNBA star Brittney Griner’s wife thanks fans for their support, asks for privacy after player’s arrest



The wife of WNBA star Brittany Greener, who was arrested in Russia last month, has thanked everyone for their support of the Phoenix Mercury Center in dealing with apparent legal issues.

Cheryl Greener posted a picture of herself with the basketball star on Sunday and wrote a message to fans awaiting further details about the WNBA player incident.

“Thanks to everyone who reached out to me about my wife’s safe return from Russia. Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated,” Cherelle Griner wrote on Instagram. “I sincerely love my wife, so this message comes from one of the weakest moments of my life. I understand that many of you love BG and have their concerns and want to know the details. Please respect our privacy as we continue my The work of returning the wife home safely.

Greener was arrested at Moscow airport last month after Russian authorities said a search of his luggage turned up a VAP cartridge.

The Russian Customs Service said on Saturday that the cartridges had been identified as containing marijuana oil, which could carry a maximum sentence of 19 years in prison.

American basketball star Brittany Greener arrested in Russia on drug charges, faces up to 10 years in prison

“We are aware of the situation in Britain and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her team and the WNBA and NBA,” Greener’s agent Lindsay Kagawa Kolas said Saturday. “Since this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case, but we can be sure that her mental and physical health will remain our primary concern as we work to get her home.”

The WNBA has expressed support for one of its top stars.

“Britney Greener has the full support of the WNBA and our top priority is to return to the United States quickly and safely,” the league said.

Since Greener spent his summers on Mercury since Baylor left, he spent his last seven winters in Russia, where he earns more than $ 1 million per season. The figure is four times his WNBA salary.

He last played for his Russian team, UMMC Ekaterinburg, on January 29, before taking a two-week league break in early February for the FIBA ​​World Cup qualifiers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.