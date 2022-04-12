WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike addresses Brittney Griner detention, why players are taking ‘strategic’ approach



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The arrest of Brittany Greener in Russia on Monday night during the league’s player draft was at the top of WNBA world minds, with commissioner Kathy Engelbert speaking of her arrest ahead of the event.

On Tuesday, WNBA Players Union president Neka Ogumi appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​and made it clear that she and her teammates in the league wanted the Phoenix Mercury star back in the country.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s tough. BG we are. We’re BG. It could be ours. We’re really concerned about her health and safety, especially her mental health. We hear, in that case, she’s fine, but we want her home,” Ogumaik Robin told Roberts.

The Los Angeles Sparks star was asked about comments made by WNBA legend Lisa Leslie last month. Leslie said the players were told not to make “big noise” about the arrests. Ogwumike told Roberts that if players inadvertently compromised his situation in Moscow, they would have to get all the details about Greener’s situation before saying anything.

Prior to the drafting of the WNBA’s Kathy Engelbert, Britney Greiner’s arrest was described as “an unimaginable situation.”

“I would say, to be clearer about it.… You know, we moved deliberately, and because of the nature of the situation in Brittany when it happened, it was very important for us to be willing to do the best we could to make sure it happened. No, “he told Ogumi. “We had to do a lot to educate ourselves about the details of what was happening, but then we realized how important it is to be strategic about when and how we talk about it.”

Greener was arrested at Moscow airport in February on charges of possessing an oil-containing vapor cartridge obtained from marijuana. The Mercury Center was detained and has been held since the first report of his arrest was made public last month – just days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. If convicted, Greener could face up to 10 years in prison in Russia.

Ogumi was advised that there was no further coverage of his detention as to why Greener’s gender played a role.

“When does it happen? It’s frustrating that the question of whether it’s a gender issue is now on my mind when it comes to this kind of situation.

WNBA stars agree to Britney Grinner’s arrest: ‘It could be any of us’

“I played four years in Russia, one year in Poland, two years in China. We go there to supplement our income and very frankly we go there to maintain our game. Our teams encourage us to continue. Going there and being more competitive. With our game. There’s a lot to play. “

A Supermax salary in the WNBA can earn a player over $ 221,000 for a regular season. Players have the option of staying in the United States for offseason and working in other media, but some prefer to move to other countries, such as Russia, where they can earn about $ 1 million or more.

Ogumi added that players do not want to feel that they have to go to another country to play basketball for a higher salary. The WNBA season runs from May 6 to August 14.

Engelbert spoke to the media before the draft on Monday night.

“We are working hard to bring Britney Greener home. This is an unimaginable situation for BG. She has continued our full support, and she has been a great person in the league.”

He added that getting Greener home was the league’s “top priority” because he took the podium to announce the Atlanta dream.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.