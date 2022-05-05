WNBA takes clear stance on Roe v. Wade after draft leak, players react



The WNBA and players have responded to a leaked Supreme Court decision draft this week that will likely overturn Rowe v. Wade.

The league issued a statement on Wednesday night.

“The WNBA believes that all women have the right to autonomy and equal and equal access to healthcare over their bodies,” the statement said. “We will continue to support women and their personal decisions about their health. We must work to protect women’s rights, and there are election results. That is why we will have a focus on civic engagement and voting rights as we move towards 2022.” WNBA season. “

The Atlanta Dream issued a statement Tuesday.

“At Atlanta Dream, we fundamentally support a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body,” the agency said.

“If Rowe v. Wade is overturned, it will hurt women and, disproportionately, marginalized communities. We promise to raise the voices of women and girls as well as members of the Atlanta community.”

Washington Mystics forward Tiana Hawkins was among the players responding to the leaked draft.

“I don’t think there is ever a situation where someone who is not himself should say, ‘Oh, well, you can’t keep your baby,’ or, ‘You should keep your baby,’ or something like that. There is freedom to do, “Hawkins, who has a 6-year-old son, told the Washington Post on Tuesday.

“If you want to get pregnant, and then the doctor says there’s a deformity in the early stages or something like that? Let it die, and don’t rush it? “

Natasha Cloud, who is also a mystic, also responded to the tweets.

“The constitution was written by whites. For whites,” he wrote in a tweet.

“America is not for life. They are for birth. We still pay women less than men. Not every woman has access to healthcare. America is forcing women to give birth. They will not help care,” she added.

The Supreme Court has issued a response to a draft opinion report that, if published, would overturn Rowe v. Wade, with Chief Justice John Roberts strongly condemning the leak in the press.

In a brief statement, the court acknowledged that the leaked document was indeed real, noting that it was only a draft and that the court had not issued a final decision on the matter.

“Judges promote draft opinions internally as a routine and essential part of the court’s confidential deliberate work. Although the document described in yesterday’s report is authentic, it does not represent the court’s decision or the final position of any member of the case,” the court said.

Roberts, in his own statement with the court’s press release, announced that he had called on the court-martial to investigate the situation and find out the source of the leaked document in Politico. Roberts also spoke out against the notion that the leak could be a political ploy to influence the outcome of the case.

Politico reported the first draft leaked.

