WNBA to pay tribute to Brittney Griner at season’s start with floor decal: reports



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The WNBA season will start this weekend with Britney Greener in mind.

The Phoenix Mercury star was arrested in Russia in February on charges of trying to smuggle oil-laden vape cartridges from Moscow airport. He has been detained since then.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

According to multiple reports, WNBA will honor Greener with a floor decal. The league’s board of governors has also approved giving Phoenix a িনার 228,000 – WNBA maximum – to Greener and will not count with the agency’s cap, the Associated Press reports.

The decal will contain Greener’s initials “BG” and its number 42 ৷ All parties starting Friday night will be called to their home court Mercury will start their season against the Las Vegas Aces.

ESPN first decal report.

On Monday, Greener appeared in a hype video released by Mercury. The video features voiceovers from Mercury players Skyler Diggins-Smith and Diana Torasi as the team prepares to run in another final. Greener gets a prominent display at the 54-second mark.

Phoenix Mercury hype video shows WNBA star Britney Greener being held in Russia

“And those times are dark,” Diggins-Smith said as the video panned for Greener, and he and Tourasi explained why it was important for them to play for Phoenix.

Sophie Cunningham was among those who spoke of being absent from the star center team last month.

“We just have to pray for him,” Cunningham said Monday. “We hope she’s fine. We only know that much, you know as well as we do. No one wants to be her condition. We miss her like crazy.”

Cunningham stressed that he was concerned for Greener as a man, not how his absence would affect the team moving forward.

“It’s BG, there’s nobody in the world like him. We miss him, of course, but it’s not about basketball anymore. We just want him to be good as a man. He has a big stage, a lot of people know him, so we want him on the court.” “Everyone who loves her wants her to be safe at home,” he added.

If convicted, Greener could face up to a decade in prison.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Russia has exchanged jailed U.S. Marine Trevor Reid for Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is serving a 20-year federal sentence for plotting to smuggle cocaine into the United States.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.