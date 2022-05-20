Sports

WNBA’s Diana Taurasi scores 31 points in loss but joined club of one

1 day ago
Basketball legend Diana Torasi made WNBA historical past on Thursday when the Phoenix Mercury fell 94-84 in the Dallas Wings.

Taurasi was 20 for 9 from the ground and 5-15 for the three-point vary. He scored 31 points with 4 assists and three rebounds. He’s the primary participant in WNBA historical past to attain no less than 30 points on the age of 39 or older.

Diana Toraci poses for Mercury during the Dallas Wings Game on May 19, 2022 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

(Kate Fraser / NBA by way of Getty Photographs)

This was the fiftieth time in his colourful profession sCored no less than 30 points.

Nonetheless, Mercury, who was runners-up in the WNBA Championship, fell to 2-3 with the speed.

Wednesday's Diana Torasi prepares to make a free throw against the Dallas Wings on May 19, 2022 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

(Kate Fraser / NBA by way of Getty Photographs)

The Wings have been higher than Wednesday for Eric Ogunboal. He had a game-high of 37 points in the 11-of-24 shootings and a 5-for-11 from the three-point vary. He added 5 assists and 4 rebounds and was 10 for 10 from the free-throw line.

Alisha Grey scored 16 points and Marina Mabre 13 points.

Phoenix shot solely 39.7% off the ground. Tourasi was one of 4 gamers who had been in double figures but obtained solely two points off their bench.

Eric Ogunboal of the Dallas Wings is driving against Mercury on May 19, 2022 in Phoenix.

(Kate Fraser / NBA by way of Getty Photographs)

Diamond Dashilds scored 22 points, Tina Charles 17 points and 11 rebounds and She Paddy 10 points. Christine Anigway obtained two points off the bench in the seventh minute.

The Related Press contributed to this report.

