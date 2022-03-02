WNBA’s Liberty fined $500,000 for chartering flights for players: report



New York Liberty is among the remaining key teams in the WNBA, and the franchise reportedly came under the microscope last season to deal with the simplest things in their players.

Liberty team owners Joe and Clara Sai have chartered flights for the players for the 2021 season, Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday. Chartered flights are against the league’s collective bargaining agreement to maintain a competitive balance between franchises.

New York paid for chartered flights for five games in the second half of the season, as well as trips to Napa Valley, California, according to SI.

Liberty also offered to standardize chartered flights for all teams and reduce costs for three years, but the plan did not receive enough support from other WNBA owners.

The WNBA has rejected a tough offer.

“New York Liberty did not have a proposal for the WNBA Board of Governors to consider a three-year charter flight for the WNBA team,” he told League Magazine. “It was agreed that Liberty Charter would explore flight-related opportunities and present them to the board. To date, this has not happened.”

The issue of chartered flights has reportedly angered the WNBA. The league has threatened Liberty with a 1 million fine, picked up all its drafts and even considered closing the franchise, Sports Illustrated reports.

However, it was decided that Liberty would only pay a 500,000 fine.

Joe Sai promised to solve the league’s troubled travel problem in July and October.

As the league grows in popularity, WNBA travel issues have become a hot topic.

Former Indiana Fever forward Natalie Achanwa talks about her team’s problems with travel in 2019.

Washington Mystics star Natasha Cloud told NBC Sports Washington in 2019 that the travel situation was a “trash”.

“Where do you see it in the NBA? I know they play a lot of games, but we’re doing the same thing in a short period of three and a half, four months. So it will make the biggest difference we make,” he said.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, players from Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun also suffered travel problems during last year’s WNBA playoffs.

The Sun was forced to separate on different planes for travel only when the Sky Players had to get up at 3:30 in the morning to catch their flight after the loss.