WNBA’s Mystics express support for Brittney Griner: ‘It is time for her to come home’



Washington mystics have been outspoken in their support of Brittany Greener, who was detained in Russia in February for allegedly importing marijuana-laden vapor cartridges from a Moscow airport.

Greener was at the top of his mind for the WNBA and its 12 teams on Friday night. As the 2022 season drew to a close, a “BG 42” decal was placed in each court.

After defeating Mystic Indiana Fever 84-70, Natasha Cloud read a statement from the team.

“It’s been 78 days since our friend, colleague, sister Brittany Greener was unjustly detained in Russia. It’s time to come home. Know that we’re watching, we’re paying attention. We’re BG,” the Mystic statement said. Says

The U.S. State Department determined that Russia had “mistakenly detained” Mercury at the Phoenix Center when he was arrested in February, an official told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement on Tuesday.

Mercury unveils Britney Greener decal as WNBA season set for tipoff

His trial is expected to begin on May 19 in Russia.

“The well-being and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is a top priority for the U.S. government,” said a State Department spokesman. The State Department has determined that the Russian Federation mistakenly detained Brittany Greener, a U.S. citizen.

With that in mind, Roger Carstens, the president’s special envoy for hostages, will lead an inter-agency team to secure the release of Brittany Greener.

Gadget Clock Digital has also confirmed that Bill Richardson, the former governor of New Mexico and a U.S. ambassador to the Clinton administration, has agreed to help work on the Greener case. Richardson helped release American journalist Danny Feinster from a Burmese prison in November.

Greener’s family requested the Richardson and Richardson Center to send him back to the United States to work for them.