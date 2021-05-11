Woah! This Japanese star admits he can kiss BTS’ Kim Taehyung aka V!





BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung is sort of a well-liked member of the Ok-Pop band, be it for his charismatic appears to be like, cute smile or a dashing perspective that always depart women drooling over him. However it looks as if, not simply women however even boys crush over V. And this Japanese star admission to have the ability to kiss Kim Taehyung simply proves that. Additionally Learn – BTS: The online price of 28-year-old Suga will BLOW YOUR MIND!

Actor Ryoma Takeuchi, whose recognition is growing with every passing day, has gone to disclose in his previous Instagram dwell broadcast that he is keen on V whereas having a playful dialog along with his followers. The BTS followers had been additionally delighted to know that Ryoma is a fanboy too. Additionally Learn – BTS: Jimin’s rainbow hair for Butter has introduced THIS unique hen into prominence

In the course of the dwell interplay, Ryoma additionally sang just a few strains of Lights by BTS and mentioned concerning the septet intimately along with his employees members. Whereas doing so, the actor talked about V by calling him ‘the boy with blue hair’. He was then reminded by his employees members that V is fondly referred to as as ‘Taetae’ and Ryoma instantly praised Taetae’s A+ visible recreation. Additionally Learn – From serving to mother and father financially to donating cash to needy individuals: All of the occasions when BTS members gained hearts with their noble deeds

Ryoma received so carried away whereas speaking about V that he even admitted that he would possibly have the ability to kiss him as effectively including that how lovely he thinks V is.

His confession on a public platform might sound fairly daring for a sure part however it looks as if the BTS Military weren’t stunned in any respect along with his wishful ideas. Have a look.

?? 그 뭐였지? 머리 파란 사람 누구지?

?️ 태태

?? 태태짱? 태태군?

?? 태태군 멋있지않아?

?? 쩔지않아? (내가)졌어..

그거 좀 대단해

좀… 태태라면 키스할 수 있을것 같아 나..

아니 근데 그정도로 이쁘다고 생각돼

태태.. 태태..#태형

pic.twitter.com/GQrA2hJ5gZ — ?NARS???? (@nars95v) September 22, 2019

For the uninitiated, V is impressed by 3 American pop idols. Firstly, Taehyung is impressed by the late Kurt Cobain. V had revealed that in his trainee days, he had seemed as much as Kurt Cobain, the entrance runner of Nirvana. Subsequent is John Legend. His dream had come true when BTS had met the singer-songwriter in particular person. One other pop icon that V admires is Justin Bieber.

