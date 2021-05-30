Wohoo finally! McDonald’s BTS meal is here; are you ready to devour it like the K-pop stars?

Wohoo lastly! McDonald’s BTS meal is right here; are you ready to devour it like the K-pop stars?
After the partnership with Travis Scott and J Balvin, McDonald collaborates with the award-winning boy band BTS. ARMY was eagerly ready for the ‘BTS Meal’ at the McDonalds. Nicely, the model is dropping a collaboration with the hottest K-pop stars. Right here’s what we learn about this fast-food collaboration.
The BTS members added just a few particular sauces for followers in the United States. The BTS meal contains 9-10 piece Hen McNuggets, a medium World Well-known Fries, a medium drink, and two dipping sauces. Nicely, this is the first order that can be out there to clients throughout the world.
Furthermore, the sale for the merchandise will begin at 7 pm ET Wednesday and contains hoodies, t-shirts, bathrobes, socks, and sandals. The discharge schedule contains new idea footage of the members and behind the sauce: making of the movie.
Furthermore, BTS Meal introduces 2 new McDonald’s dipping sauces (Cajun and Candy Chili sauces) to the United States. Clients will get to eat Bulgogi Burger – a pork patty lined in bulgogi sauce with lettuce and mayo.
