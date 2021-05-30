Wohoo finally! McDonald’s BTS meal is here; are you ready to devour it like the K-pop stars?

Wohoo lastly! McDonald’s BTS meal is right here; are you ready to devour it like the K-pop stars?





After the partnership with Travis Scott and J Balvin, McDonald collaborates with the award-winning boy band BTS. ARMY was eagerly ready for the ‘BTS Meal’ at the McDonalds. Nicely, the model is dropping a collaboration with the hottest K-pop stars. Right here’s what we learn about this fast-food collaboration. Additionally Learn – BTS’ RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook share a particular message in Hindi for Indian ARMY

The BTS members added just a few particular sauces for followers in the United States. The BTS meal contains 9-10 piece Hen McNuggets, a medium World Well-known Fries, a medium drink, and two dipping sauces. Nicely, this is the first order that can be out there to clients throughout the world. Additionally Learn – ARMY traits ‘Free BTS’ after Good Morning America host didn’t speak a lot about BTS – view Twitter reactions

Furthermore, the sale for the merchandise will begin at 7 pm ET Wednesday and contains hoodies, t-shirts, bathrobes, socks, and sandals. The discharge schedule contains new idea footage of the members and behind the sauce: making of the movie. Additionally Learn – Hollywood Information Weekly Rewind: BTS’ Jungkook helps workers put up stay reveals; David Schwimmer ‘Ross’ and Jennifer Aniston ‘Rachel’ have been truly crushing on one another

Furthermore, BTS Meal introduces 2 new McDonald’s dipping sauces (Cajun and Candy Chili sauces) to the United States. Clients will get to eat Bulgogi Burger – a pork patty lined in bulgogi sauce with lettuce and mayo.

