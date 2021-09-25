Wole soyinka ain’t going anywhere

Sometimes the flamboyant nature distracts from the writing. To his longtime editor, Errol McDonald, however, they coexist. “They feed on each other,” he said. “It is impossible to think of one without the other.” And it seems that the Soyinka activist keeps providing the Soyinka material to the author.

At least for his latest work, “Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People in History,” his first novel in nearly 50 years, which Pantheon will publish in the United States on Tuesday. Its career plot twists, spirited cast of characters and sinister themes – a corporation that sells human body parts, a false prophet who uses elements of various religions to suit their purposes – may seem impossible, but They are few for anyone in an intimate relationship with Nigeria.

Intimate, and stormy.

Born in Ibadan, Soyinka was raised to Christian parents and a grandfather who, Soyinka said, confirmed he was the child of Ogun, the Yoruba god of poetry, blacksmithing, and palm wine. Ogun Soyinka’s collection.

He studied in Britain, the country he had colonized Nigeria, and was in the process of becoming independent when he returned on New Year’s Day 1960. He threw himself into the search and development of his new free home.

But her new politicians did not let her down, and she found an air of electoral fraud in western Nigeria. Forcing the radio announcer to read a message condemning the fraud at gunpoint was his first dramatic attempt to hold the nation’s politicians accountable, but it was only the beginning of a lifelong struggle.

“He’s almost untouchable, because he’s paid his price, and he’s also recognized internationally,” Austen-Peters said. “He has a lot of things going for him.”

At times, Soyinka had to flee Nigeria and go into exile, threatening his life because he spoke out against the politicians of the time. (Once, she secretly In Nigeria from neighboring Benin.)