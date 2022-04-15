Wolves’ Patrick Beverley fined again; $30,000 for interview profanity



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverly was fined $ 30,000 by the NBA on Thursday for declaring the league an “inappropriate statement,” including a “serious use of pornography” in a media interview and a social media post after the team won the play-in game.

Beverly was particularly emotional after the Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 on Tuesday. He played the last four seasons for the Clippers and arrived in Minnesota confidently predicting that the Timberwolves would go down in the playoffs.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Beverly was fined just $ 25,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for misconduct towards a sports official. He was expelled from the Minnesota Final Regular-Season Game on Sunday for two technical fouls, which he was charged with for complaining about calls and non-calls.

The Timberwolves have won the No. 7 seed at the Western Conference and will play their first round of the series in Game 1 in Memphis on Saturday.