Woman accused of trying to meet 11-year-old for sex in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman has been arrested after allegedly trying to meet an 11-year-old for sex in Warren County. The United States Department of Justice said Scarlet Shadows, 31, of West Rutland, Vermont, is facing the charge of attempting to entice a minor into sexual activity.

According to the criminal complaint, Shadows attempted to entice and coerce someone who she believed was an 11-year-old girl to have sex. DOJ said she exchanged sexually explicit text messages with undercover law enforcement officers for weeks.

DOJ said Shadows arranged to meet the child in Warren County. DOJ said she was arrested on January 26 after traveling from Vermont to Warren County with an engagement ring, condoms and gifts for the child.

If convicted, Shadows faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a term of post-release supervision of at least 5 years and up to life, and a fine of up to $250,000. She would also be required to register as a sex offender.

Shadows has been detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for February 1, 2022. Anyone with relevant information to this investigation can contact the FBI’s Albany Field Office at (518) 431-4866.