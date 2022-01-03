Woman And Her Dog Shot To Death Inside Bodega In Bedford-Stuyvesant – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for the man who shot a woman and her dog dead inside a bodega in Brooklyn on Sunday night.

On Monday, CBS2’s Alice Gainer spoke with her boyfriend, who said she was just an innocent bystander.

$500,000 Settlement Between Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew Accuser Virginia Giuffre Made Public

Security video inside the Bodega on Dekalb Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant shows 36-year-old Jennifer Ynoa and her dog, Blue, at the register. Another man is standing nearby.

Security video from across the street shows a car drive up alongside a white car out front, and then pull over at around 9:45 p.m. A man slowly walks over to the store while talking to someone who got out of the white car parked in front.

Once the man gets to the door, he starts shooting.

Ynoa was shot in the stomach and her dog was struck, too. They exited the store and immediately collapsed on the sidewalk, the footage shows. Ynoa was later pronounced dead at Brooklyn Hospital.

“She’s gone. This is horrible. This is horrible,” her boyfriend said.

Ynoa’s boyfriend said the mother of three could not have been the target.

“She doesn’t have any enemies. She was supposed to walk the dog and go to the store, probably get something to drink or something,” he said.

Carlton Busch spoke to her just before she left.

“Maybe I’ll see you later … nothing,” Busch said of their interaction.

Caught On Video: Brooklyn Flower Shop Robbed At Gunpoint

The smoke shop where the shooting happened was closed Monday. Long-time friend June Brooks showed up to light two candles. He was heartbroken.

“She was a great person. I’m gonna miss her. I’m gonna really miss her,” Brooks said.

Other people in the neighborhood were shocked to hear of the incident.

“I know her, too. When I see her I never know her name. It’s just like, ‘Hey, how you doing?’ You know, that kind of stuff,” Darrell Thompson said.

Busch said he hopes those responsible are caught soon.

“People walking around like this is the Wild West. I don’t know what it is,” Busch said. “To a woman walking a dog, no threat, he’s a coward.”

Police were on scene all day putting up posters and asking people to come forward with more information.

Police sources told CBS2 that Ynoa has no criminal background. The man in the store near Ynoa was not shot, but investigators are looking into whether or not he could have been the intended target.

Right now, they have no clear motive.

New York Attorney General Subpoenas Former President Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. And Ivanka Trump

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.