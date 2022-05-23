Woman at centre of Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s public mischief case speaks out – BC



The lady who was accused by Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum of operating over his foot in a Save-On-Meals car parking zone is talking out for the primary time, amid new particulars within the public mischief case in opposition to him.

In an emailed assertion, Debi Johnstone instructed International Information that she’d been “falsely” accused when McCallum claimed she’d run over his foot exterior the south Surrey grocery retailer on Sept. 4 as she was accumulating signatures in opposition to the town’s transition to a municipal police pressure.

“I stay steadfast in my authentic assertion of innocence. I’m unable to remark additional at this time,” Johnstone stated within the e mail.

Three months after the incident, McCallum was charged with public mischief in relation to claims he made about his foot being run over.

He’s set to go to trial in October, two weeks after the following municipal election.

Johnstone’s buddy, Paul Daynes, acknowledged that it has been a troublesome time for her.

“I believe she has been to hell and again and has proven nice power of character — sticking to her weapons and never being intimidated,” he stated in an interview.

On Friday, International Information reported particulars contained in newly unsealed courtroom paperwork associated to McCallum’s public mischief cost, following a profitable courtroom problem.

Learn extra: Surrey, B.C. mayor ‘not pinned’ in opposition to car, based on new particulars in public mischief case

Within the Info To Acquire (ITO) paperwork, which have been the idea for police to get search warrants, investigators state, partially, that the mayor “supplied a model of occasions that has been partially disproved primarily based on the assertion supplied (by the driving force) … and the video surveillance obtained from the Save-On-Meals.”

As half of the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant for McCallum’s trainers worn the day of the alleged incident. There have been additionally manufacturing orders for his medical information, surveillance movies at Save-On-Meals and Peace Arch Hospital, together with media interviews.

















2:59

Extra particulars from courtroom paperwork in public mischief case in opposition to the mayor of Surrey





Extra particulars from courtroom paperwork in public mischief case in opposition to the mayor of Surrey



“What the ITO signifies is the officers had considered videotape — some of which they have been nonetheless searching for, however they had considered some – and the story on the videotape, the officers believed, did not match up with what Mr. McCallum was saying,” media lawyer Dan Burnett stated in an interview on Friday.

Learn extra: Surrey mayor underneath renewed strain to resign as newly launched courtroom docs discredit claims

Surrey taxpayers proceed to pay the mayor’s authorized payments.

“That is not proper. This is public cash and the public deserves to know how a lot is being spent on these authorized payments,” Coun. Linda Annis stated.

By way of his media relations officer, McCallum stated that for the reason that matter is earlier than the courts, he gained’t be commenting.

None of the allegations has been confirmed in courtroom.

















2:42

Proof launched in public mischief case of Surrey mayor Doug McCallum





Proof launched in public mischief case of Surrey mayor Doug McCallum

