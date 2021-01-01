Woman beats tempo driver friend: Video of woman beats tempo driver friend with slippers goes viral on social media
Following the Lucknow Chappal scam, the video of the Chappal incident on the crooked culvert crossroads of Vikasnagar is now going viral. The video, which went viral on social media, shows a female tempo driver’s partner being slapped first, then slapped. However, no police complaint has been lodged in this regard so far.
The driver was rescued by traffic police
The video shows that after hearing his complaint, the woman grabbed him and slapped him first, then took off his slippers and started beating him. Meanwhile the traffic police present there somehow save the driver. Inspector Vikasnagar Anand Kumar Tiwari says the viral video is of a crooked culvert crossroads. There is talk of a dispute over Rs 100. However, neither the driver nor the woman has lodged any complaint with the police.
The tempo was beaten by the driver’s companion
#Woman #beats #tempo #driver #friend #Video #woman #beats #tempo #driver #friend #slippers #viral #social #media
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.