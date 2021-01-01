Woman beats tempo driver friend: Video of woman beats tempo driver friend with slippers goes viral on social media

Following the Lucknow Chappal scam, the video of the Chappal incident on the crooked culvert crossroads of Vikasnagar is now going viral. The video, which went viral on social media, shows a female tempo driver’s partner being slapped first, then slapped. However, no police complaint has been lodged in this regard so far.

TSI Vipin Rana, posted at Kutil Culvert Chowk, said that a tempo coming from Khurramnagar stopped at Kutil Culvert Chowk on Friday evening. Meanwhile, his companion, who was present with the driver, rushed to the traffic police and said that the woman and the two youths sitting in the tempo were not paying the fixed fare. When he resisted, they started beating him in tempo.



The driver was rescued by traffic police

The video shows that after hearing his complaint, the woman grabbed him and slapped him first, then took off his slippers and started beating him. Meanwhile the traffic police present there somehow save the driver. Inspector Vikasnagar Anand Kumar Tiwari says the viral video is of a crooked culvert crossroads. There is talk of a dispute over Rs 100. However, neither the driver nor the woman has lodged any complaint with the police.

