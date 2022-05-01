Woman Choked, Raped in Brooklyn Apartment After Refusing Sex: Cops





Investigators are on the hunt for a man accused of choking a woman until she became unconscious, and then raping her inside a Downtown Brooklyn apartment this week.

Police said the suspect walked with the victim into an apartment building late Thursday night on Monument Walk. Once inside, they said he asked her for sex, which she refused.

The man began choking the woman, police said, until she was knocked out. When she woke up, the man was raping her, according to the NYPD.

Police said he stole $600 in cash and a cell phone from the woman before taking off.

EMS were called to the scene and transported the woman to a hospital where she was treated for bruising and scratches to her neck, police said.

Police said the attacker is 27 years old, was last seen wearing a light green jacket and blue pajama pants, and goes by the name “Todd.”

The investigation is ongoing.

