Woman Dies After Being Pushed In Front Of Oncoming Subway In Times Square, Man In Custody – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect is in custody after allegedly pushing a girl into the trail of an oncoming practice.

Police say it occurred on R practice platform on the Times Sq. station at round 9:40 a.m. Saturday.

Officers Say 11-Alarm Hearth At Chemical Warehouse In Passaic Contained; Warn Close by Residents To Hold Home windows Closed

In line with police, a person shoved the girl into the tracks as a southbound R practice was coming into the station. She was fatally struck.

Saturday Is Deadline For Connecticut Residents To Enroll In Reasonably priced Care Act

Police say they’ve a suspect in custody.

Additional Money Begins Saturday For New York Metropolis Residents Who Obtain SNAP Advantages