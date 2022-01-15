Woman Dies After Being Pushed In Front Of Oncoming Subway In Times Square, Man In Custody – Gadget Clock

Woman Dies After Being Pushed In Front Of Oncoming Subway In Times Sq., Man In Custody – Gadget Clock
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect is in custody after allegedly pushing a girl into the trail of an oncoming practice.
Police say it occurred on R practice platform on the Times Sq. station at round 9:40 a.m. Saturday.
In line with police, a person shoved the girl into the tracks as a southbound R practice was coming into the station. She was fatally struck.
Police say they’ve a suspect in custody.
