Woman Dies, Man And 10-Month-Old Child Hospitalized After Suffolk County Fire – Gadget Clock

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A woman was killed and a man and 10-month-old boy were injured overnight in a house fire on Long Island.

The woman’s name has not been released. The other victims were rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital with unknow injuries.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, the fire is out, but all that’s left is a shell of a house.

Suffolk County officials said they received a 911 call around midnight reporting a fire on Old Town Road near Dorothy Street in East Setauket.

There were very strong wind gusts overnight, likely making the fire more difficult to fight and contributing to its quick spread.

Police said there does not appear to be any criminality, but the cause is under investigation.

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this breaking news.