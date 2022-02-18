World

Woman Dies, Man And 10-Month-Old Child Hospitalized After Suffolk County Fire – Gadget Clock

26 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Woman Dies, Man And 10-Month-Old Child Hospitalized After Suffolk County Fire – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Woman Dies, Man And 10-Month-Old Child Hospitalized After Suffolk County Fire – Gadget Clock

Woman Dies, Man And 10-Month-Old Child Hospitalized After Suffolk County Fire – Gadget Clock

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A woman was killed and a man and 10-month-old boy were injured overnight in a house fire on Long Island.

The woman’s name has not been released. The other victims were rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital with unknow injuries.

First Alert Forecast: Red Alert Issued Due To High Winds Across Region

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, the fire is out, but all that’s left is a shell of a house.

Suffolk County officials said they received a 911 call around midnight reporting a fire on Old Town Road near Dorothy Street in East Setauket.

Police: 19-Year-Old Sara Perez Fatally Struck By Pickup Truck In Queens, Unlicensed 16-Year-Old Was Driving

There were very strong wind gusts overnight, likely making the fire more difficult to fight and contributing to its quick spread.

Police said there does not appear to be any criminality, but the cause is under investigation.

Parents Question Why New York’s School Mask Mandate Remains In Place While Restrictions Are Lifted Across Tri-State Area

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this breaking news.

#Woman #Dies #Man #10MonthOld #Child #Hospitalized #Suffolk #County #Fire #CBS #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  It’s Never Too Late to Go to College and Rewrite Your Story

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment