Woman, dog struck by train in Dutchess County





RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman is dead after she was struck by an Amtrak train in Rhinebeck. New York State Police said Carrie Gemmell, 36, of Kingston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!



On May 1 around 4:45 p.m., New York State Police and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a pedestrian hit by a train just north of the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge. Gemmell was reportedly trying to collect her dog when they were both fatally struck by the train.

The Dutchess County Emergency Response Team responded and assisted on scene. The Mobile Crisis Team also responded and rendered aid to the impacted family.

Saratoga County man dies in fatal crash in Kingston



There were no reported injuries to the passengers or crew on board. Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.