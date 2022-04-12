Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges





BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence.

Police: 2 arrested for burglarizing Fort Ann camp



Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess with intention to distribute drugs in the following amounts:

500 grams or more of cocaine

400 grams or more of fentanyl

100 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl

50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Police: Carlisle man stabbed victim with a multitool



The U.S. Attorney’s office said Babcock conspired with others to sell cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin in the Jamestown area.

Her co-defendant, Jun Martinez, was arrested in mid-September after traveling out of state to acquire narcotics, they said. A search of his vehicle turned up more than 14 pounds of methamphetamine (6,359 grams), nearly 7 pounds of fentanyl (3,157 grams), and nearly 5 pounds of cocaine (2,241 grams).

Cub rescued by Greenfield police after mama and two cubs struck and killed by car



It is alleged that Babcock continued to distribute the drugs while Martinez was detained. Authorities subsequently raided a Wescott Street residence that Babcock shared with Martinez and recovered drugs, paraphernalia, a ledger and more than $60,000 cash.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said the bust was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation, which seeks to identify, disrupt and dismantle the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the country.

READ Also Pelosi punches back on claim she said Jayapal, AOC competed to be left's 'queen bee' Guilderland Police investigate shots fired at Crossgates Mall



Babcock will be sentenced on Sept. 21. Martinez was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.