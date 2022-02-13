Woman found dead inside her East Harlem apartment bathtub; investigation underway
Officers arrived to the apartment at 162 East 100th Street on Friday around 6:15 pm for a wellness check. They found a woman, fully clothed in the bathtub.
Detectives say she had head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A neighbor, who lives on the upper floor from the victim was visibly upset, and says the woman lived alone and was a home attendant. The neighbor says the woman was happy and did not know of any issues.
Now, detectives are looking into circumstances surrounding her death.
The exact cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.
No arrests have been made.
ALSO READ | More shootings after violent day as NYC grapples with gun violence
———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
#Woman #dead #East #Harlem #apartment #bathtub #investigation #underway
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.